Greenwood has named Jessica Barber as its new girls' golf coach, athletic director Dan Dillingham announced Friday in a news release.
Barber is a 2003 Greenwood graduate who was a four-year letter winner with the Lady Gators. She worked as an intern for the American Junior Golf Association in 2004 and graduated from Western Kentucky in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Textiles, Apparel and Merchandising.
"I am so excited to come back to my alma mater and coach on the same team I played on and to be able to share my love of the game and work with a team of incredibly talented, motivated young women and their families," Barber said in the release.
Barber takes over for Kevin Clark. Greenwood had eight golfers on last year's varsity roster listed on the KHSAA website, with two seniors. The Lady Gators are coming off a third-place finish in last year's Region 3 Tournament at CrossWinds Golf Course. Seniors Emily Morgan and Maiah Cisco, as well as sophomore Emma Harmon, qualified for the state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club. Morgan made the cut after the first-round event, finishing tied for 39th with a two-day 24-over 168.
