With three straight trips to the Region 4 title game and a region title in 2019, the bar has been set high for the Barren County girls’ basketball team.
That’s just the way Barren County likes it.
Expectations are high again for the Trojanettes, who will look to fight off three District 15 challengers and return to the region tournament – with hopes of cutting down the nets this season.
“That is our main goal,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “We want to get back to where we were last year, but we want to go a step farther. That’s kind of what we have been talking about since day one. We still have to focus on getting better every day. It’s not just Bowling Green. There are a lot of other teams we are going to have to compete against.”
Barren County lost one senior, Emma Hughes, but brings back Macy Lockhart – who appeared in four games before suffering a season-ending injury. Lockhart is healthy after playing soccer for Barren County this fall and is ready to go, adding another dynamic to the team, according to Lindsey.
Senior Raven Ennis led the Trojanettes in scoring last season, while Abigail Varney, Addison London and Katie Murphy all played in 28 games last season.
Lindsey said it will be a challenging district, but her team is motivated after falling to Bowling Green in the region finals for a second straight year.
“I think that always leaves a sour taste in your mouth after you go that far and play in that championship game,” Lindsey said. “Last year was tough for us. Now with what we have, the girls are excited. We are talking about it right now. We talked about it this summer. This is our goal. What do we need to do to get (to Rupp Arena)?”
Glasgow brings back four starters from a team that advanced to the region tournament last season but will have to replace leading scoring Anzley Adwell.
Lady Scotties coach Craig Pippen said he will lean on experience and depth, with the returning starters and several players off the bench who saw time last year expected to contribute.
Mia Cassidy averaged more than 10 points last season, while Khloe Hale, Ashton Botts and Janae Bradley gives Glasgow a trio of capable rebounders.
“We are going to be a lot more experienced this year,” Pippen said. “The girls have a better understanding of our offensive and defensive systems. They are more comfortable playing together. I think they will be a little more comfortable in a lot of different situations.”
Monroe County lost to Glasgow in the district tournament, but the Lady Falcons return their top four scorers – including leading scorer Paisley Ford.
Allen County-Scottsville returns one senior – Chloe Cook, who missed last season due to an illness – but bring back a young team that gained some experience last year.
Jaylee Steenbergen led the Lady Patriots in rebounding and was second on the team in scoring last season. Jaylee Covington is one of five juniors on the roster.
“We are trying to figure ourselves out,” ACS coach Greg Dunn said. “It’s kind of hard with a young team to know exactly what our strengths and weaknesses are, but we are figuring that out day by day. We are in a learning stage because we are so young … but I am excited about the opportunity I think for us to build and get better.”