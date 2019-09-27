The Barren County Trojans continued their resurgent season with a come-from-behind 19-16 win at Greenwood on Friday.
Despite being outgained 386-186 in total yardage, Barren County (5-1) forced four turnovers – three leading to touchdowns – to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit and get off to the program’s best record through six games in more than two decades. The Trojans already have as many wins this season as the previous three seasons combined.
“They played their butts off,” Barren County coach Jackson Arnett said. “That’s a good team over there. They are going to beat some teams. They are physical and they run hard. They got their best (running back) back tonight (Reed Slone). We were kinda hoping he wouldn’t play and then he killed us tonight.
“We didn’t give up the huge play. They did what they were coached to do and they played great.”
Barren County’s defense got off to a fast start – forcing two turnovers on Greenwood’s first three possessions.
After punting on its first possession, Greenwood fumbled on a bad snap on the second drive – setting up Tyler Bush’s 28-yard touchdown run that gave the Trojans a 6-0 advantage.
Greenwood fumbled again inside the Barren County 10 on its next possession, but the defense held – forcing a three-and-out and giving the offense the ball back at the Barren County 40 following a short punt.
That was the spark that led to 16 points in an eight-minute span for the Gators.
Greenwood tied it on its next possession with a 12-yard touchdown run by Slone with 8:21 left and took an 8-6 lead after Yuji Ogawa’s pass to Lofton Howard on the two-point conversion.
Greenwood’s defense stopped Barren County on downs inside the Gators’ 30, giving the Greenwood offense one more chance to add to the lead late in the second quarter. The offense responded with a seven-play, 74-yard drive that included a leaping 38-yard catch by Slone down to the Trojans’ 11. One play later, John Morrison found Slone open in the right corner of the end zone. Another two-point pass followed, extending the lead to 16-6 with 33 seconds left in the half.
The Gators carried the momentum into the start of the second half, forcing Barren County to a three-and-out on the first drive of the third quarter. The Gators were driving down the field until Bush stepped in front of a receiver on the sideline – intercepting Morrison and racing 65 yards for a touchdown that cut the deficit to 16-12 with 7:59 left in the third.
“You just read the quarterback and you read the route and I read it right that time and jumped the pass,” Bush said.
It remained a four-point game until early in the fourth when Barren County’s defense stepped up again – forcing a turnover near midfield.
Greenwood’s defense stopped the Trojans on the first two plays following the turnover, before quarterback Jameson Buie opted to keep the ball instead of handing it off to Daivion Holloway on third-and-6, breaking through the defense and sprinting down the left sideline for a 46-yard keeper that gave the Trojans the lead with 5:04 left.
“I knew all night that play was eventually going to be there for me to run,” Buie said. “I just made the play when it mattered.”
Arnett praised his young quarterback for making the read that led to the go-ahead score.
“It takes some grapefruits to make that pull as a sophomore,” Arnett said. “It was a perfect call by him. I’m going to give him credit for it.
“I thought he gave it (away), it was such a good pull. I didn’t see him until he was halfway down the sideline.”
Greenwood had a chance to answer, getting into Trojan territory, but Barren County stopped the Gators on downs with under a minute left to secure the victory.
Holloway paced the Trojans offense with 97 yards rushing.
Slone had 137 yards rushing for the Gators, while David Odom added 103 yards rushing.
“We get in situations with penalties that got us in first-and-25s over and over again and we are behind the eight ball,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “We are not that kind of team that can bust runs and get back on schedule after that.
“At halftime we felt pretty good about what we were doing offensively and the defense was playing pretty well. It was what we talked about before the game – make sure they didn’t have any big plays and not turn the ball over. We didn’t succeed in that.”
Greenwood opens district play at Christian County at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, while Barren County will have the week off before hosting Central Hardin at 7 p.m. Oct. 11
BCHS 6 0 6 7 – 19
GHS 0 16 0 0 – 16
First quarter
BC – Tyler Bush 28 run (kick failed), 5:35
Second quarter
GHS – Reed Slone 12 run (Lofton Howard pass from Yuji Ogawa), 8:21
GHS – Slone 11 pass from John Morrison (Marquese Trussell pass from Ogawa), 0:33
Third quarter
BC – Bush 65 interception return (kick blocked), 7:59
Fourth quarter
BC – Jameson Buie 46 run (Aden Nyekan kick), 5:04{&end}
