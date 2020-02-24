SCOTTSVILLE – After back-to-back postseason heartbreaks, the Barren County boys' basketball team didn't need as much drama to earn its first postseason win since 2017.
Barren County weathered the first-half storm then sailed away in the second half, downing Monroe County 54-40 in the opening round of the District 15 Tournament on Monday at Allen County-Scottsville.
The Trojans took control at the end of the first half, then steadily pulled away in the second half to advance to the District 15 championship game and earn a spot in next week's Region 4 Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena. Barren County (22-8) had lost to Glasgow in the opening round of the District 15 Tournament the last two seasons, a triple-overtime loss in 2018 and an overtime loss last season.
"We spend a lot of time thinking about those and I think I watched some of it today," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "Some of our guys playing now didn't play a big role in that. Some of them did, but I think coaches hang onto that stuff more than kids do. That's not something we talked about other than the fact that we wanted to get back to the region tournament. We have a lot of guys that haven't experienced that. Will Bandy is about the only one that has probably played in terms of minutes. It was big. It was one of the things that motivated our team."
Barren County scored the first five points and led 9-5 early before Monroe County used an 8-0 run to surge in front 13-9.
The Trojans battled back to tie it before Grayson Rich's long 3-pointer gave the Falcons an 18-15 advantage after one.
Barren County scored the first four points in the second period, but Monroe County answered with four points to make the score 22-19 with 4:35 left in the half.
The Falcons didn't score again as the Trojans went on a 10-0 run to close the half and build a 29-22 advantage.
"I thought the second quarter was key," Cunningham said. "One of strengths all year is the fact we got guys coming off the bench that can very easily start. We felt like we had kind of taken their best shot in the first half because we had foul trouble and some adversity and we were up seven at the half. I thought that stretch in the second quarter was the difference in the game."
Monroe County hit two free throws to open the second half, but Barren County used a 10-3 spurt to push the margin to 12 and take complete control.
The Falcons got within seven late in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer as the Trojans held Monroe County to 18 points in the second half.
Aden Nyekan led the Trojans with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Bandy added 12 points.
"(Tonight's win) was huge," Barren County guard Gavin Withrow said. "My freshman year I thought we were the best team and – three overtimes – we lost that one. Last year, we lose again in overtime so we were ready to get back (to the region tournament and district championship). It's been too long."
Rich led Monroe County (10-17) with 16 points, while Jholdi Brooks added 11 points.
Barren County advances to Friday's District 15 championship, facing either Glasgow or Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. at Allen County-Scottsville.
MCHS 18 4 12 6 – 40
BCHS 15 14 14 11 – 54
MCHS – Rich 16, Brooks 11, Hagan 8, Thompson 2, Harlin 2, C. Petett 1.
BCHS – Nyekan 17, Bandy 12, Bush 6, Shaw 6, Griggs 5, Withrow 4, Shirley 2, Poynter 2.
Barren County 68, Monroe County 37, girls
Elizabeth Bertram had 24 points as the top-seeded Trojanettes overcame first-half foul trouble to move past the Lady Falcons and advance to a fourth straight District 13 championship game.
Barren County (25-6) also advances to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"It's a relief getting this first game over with knowing that we are going to region, but we still have work to do Thursday," Bertram said. "We need to come in and be focused for that game also."
Barren County scored eight of the first 10 points and built a 16-6 lead after a 3 from Bertram less than six minutes in.
The margin grew to as much as 13 before Bertram, Raven Ennis and Karleigh Delk all went to the bench with two fouls. Monroe County (9-17) chipped away, trimming the deficit to eight before the Trojanettes scored the final seven points of the half to make the score 31-16.
Bertram and Delk returned in the second half and sparked the offense by combining to score all 22 points in the third quarter, allowing Barren County to build a 53-29 advantage. The Trojanettes led by as much as 32 points in the fourth quarter.
"I think me getting some rest in the first half helped and then we adjusted to the defense," Bertram said. "I thought we all around just executed our offense really well."
Delk added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Barren County, while Ennis added 12 points.
Paisley Ford and Malila Myatt led the Lady Falcons with nine points each.
Barren County will look for a third straight district title when it faces either Glasgow or Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Allen County-High School.
MCHS 10 6 13 8 – 37
BCHS 21 10 22 15 – 68
MCHS – Ford 9, Myatt 9, Bartley 5, Deckard 5, Langford 4, Hodges 2, Veach 2, Hatcher 1.
BCHS – Bertram 24, Delk 13, Ennis 12, Murphy 7, Lockhart 7, Hughes 3, Rice 2.
