Editor’s note – This is the seventh in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
The crosstown rivalry between Barren County and Glasgow should have added spice this year, as both take aim at boys’ District 15 and Region 4 basketball crowns.
The two teams met in an instant classic in last year’s district tournament, with Barren County rallying from 18 points down with four minutes to go to eliminate the Scotties.
Many of the players who were a part of that game are back for both teams – while the Trojans welcome Aden Nyekan, who missed most of last season with an injury.
With the wealth of talent and experience returning for both schools, expectations are cautiously high as the teams look to unseat defending tournament champion Allen County-Scottsville and withstand a challenge from Monroe County for the district crown.
“We have a very experienced team,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “We have a bunch of juniors and seniors. It’s the first time since I have been head coach that we will play just about all juniors and seniors – not that we won’t have some other guys playing here and there. Losing some guys that we had on last year’s team will change some roles, but as a coach you like it when you return a lot of guys that have played – and have played a lot of minutes.”
Nyekan appeared in four games before suffering a season-ending injury. Without one of the top players in the area, Barren County finished 21-9 and advanced to the Region 4 semifinals.
Mason Griggs had a breakout year, leading the Trojans in scoring. Taye Poynter will also look to build off a productive season, with Ryan Shirley and Aiden Miller among the other players that will provide experience.
While experience will be a factor, Cunningham said the team will just have to adjust to playing together now that Nyekan is back in the mix.
The talent and experience has Barren County as the potential favorite in the district, and one of the top challengers in the region, but Cunningham said his players understand they will have to prove it on the court.
“You have to earn it,” Cunningham said. “That’s the message we are trying to send to our guys. We’ve been on both ends. We’ve been one of the favorites and there have been times where we were not. Whatever you want to accomplish, you have to earn it.”
Glasgow lost one senior but returns its top four scorers – including senior wing Sam Bowling. Seniors Ashton Cerwinske and Jackson Poland also return to give head coach James Willett plenty of experience.
“You saw Allen County, they were senior-heavy last year and they were able to win the district because of that,” Willett said. “You look across town and Barren County has a lot of experience returning, along with Nyekan. We will dress seven seniors, so it will make the district very competitive I am sure and the region competitive as well.”
The expectations are to get back to the region tournament and contend for the title.
“I tell our kids whether it is the All ‘A’ or a Christmas tournament, any tournament, we enter to win those tournaments,” Willett said. “We know we have a shot at the All ‘A’ and the 15th District because we are invited. You don’t get invited to the regional tournament unless you win that first game of the district. We are hoping to get there as well and our goal is to win it if we can get there. We have big goals, but we have to take it one step at a time.”
Allen County-Scottsville will have to reload with a revamped roster and first-year coach – and former player – Casey Napier.
Napier has a large senior class, but the players have limited varsity experience.
“We don’t have any that have been put in the situation where they are the go-to guy offensively or defensively,” Napier said. “It’s a lot different when you are the main option instead of the fourth or fifth option. They are inexperienced, however I have a group of guys that have come in and continue to bust their tails each and every day.”
Senior Wyatt Coffee is the most experienced of the returning players. Seniors Colton Costello and Brady Alderson are expected to contribute, along with point guard Joshua Sikes. Junior Jordan Turner got a taste of varsity last year and will see a larger role this year.
“You look at our district from top to bottom ... man, it is tough, not just the players but the coaches,” Napier said. “They are excellent. This (senior) class is loaded. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I think our guys know that. They understand the teams we have to beat to get to where we want to be.”