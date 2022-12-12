The Barren County boys' basketball team jumped back into the top 3 in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
After dropping out last week, Barren County picked up wins over Warren East and North Hardin to get back on track. Warren Central remains a unanimous No. 1, with Bowling Green firmly entrenched in second.
South Warren leaps to fourth behind Barren County after beating Franklin-Simpson last week. The Wildcats drop two spots to fifth.
Warren East, Butler County, Metcalfe County, Todd County Central and Edmonson County rounds out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll, Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 with Barren County second. Greenwood climbs a spot to third, with Franklin-Simpson fourth and Glasgow fifth.
Monroe County, Metcalfe County, South Warren and Butler County are 6-9 with Allen County-Scottsville and Todd County Central tied for 10th.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (8) 4-0 80 1
2. Bowling Green – 5-0 72 2
3. Barren County – 3-2 54 –
4. South Warren – 5-1 50 9
5. Franklin-Simpson – 3-1 49 3
6. Warren East – 3-1 46 4
7. Butler County – 4-2 27 6
8. Metcalfe County – 3-2 16 8
9. Todd County Central – 3-3 14 –
10. Edmonson County – 4-1 9 –
Others receiving votes: Greenwood 8, Monroe County 8, Clinton County 3.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (8) 3-1 80 1
2. Barren County – 5-0 72 2
3. Greenwood – 5-0 60 4
4. Franklin-Simpson – 3-2 58 3
5. Glasgow – 3-1 32 7
6. Monroe County – 3-1 31 6
7. Metcalfe County – 3-1 29 5
8. South Warren – 2-3 26 10
9. Butler County – 3-1 18 9
t10. Allen County-Scottsville – 2-2 9 –
t10. Todd County Central – 5-2 9 –
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 7, Edmonson County 6, Logan County 3, Warren East 1.