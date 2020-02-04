The Barren County boys' basketball team continued its nice stretch of basketball with a 74-69 win at Greenwood on Tuesday.
Aden Nyekan scored 27 points - including a go-ahead 3-pointer to spark a run that ultimately propelled Barren County (17-7) to its 10th win in 11 games.
"(Greenwood) is a very good team, very hard to guard, but I think we played as a team and did what we had to do," Nyekan said. "It's been (a fun stretch), but we know it doesn't matter in the postseason. When we get to the postseason, everyone is going to be 0-0 and have a clean slate."
The Trojans and Gators went toe-to-toe for nearly three quarters before Barren County took control and kept the Gators at bay in the final minutes.
Barren County built a 14-8 lead late in the first, but Greenwood (14-10) used an 11-0 run to surge in front 19-14. The Trojans battled back to take a 28-26 lead on a layup by Caleb Hester, but Marc Grant's 3 gave the Gators a 29-28 halftime lead.
Tyler Bush's putback opened the scoring in the second half, with Barren County leading for most of the third quarter. Greenwood finally regained the advantage when Noah Stansbury's 3 made the score 46-45 with 1:04 left in the third. There were three more lead changes over the final minute - including Nyekan's 3 at the buzzer that gave the Trojans a 50-48 lead.
"It seemed like that last minute of the third quarter was wild," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "He got it there just in time... He likes shooting it more than I like him shooting them sometimes, but he will probably be shooting them a little more after he made that one."
The 3 sparked a 10-0 run, with Barren County's advantage growing to 57-48 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Greenwood got as close as three with 11 seconds left, before Jacob Shaw hit two free throws to seal the win.
Will McCoy, who was an assistant at Barren County before taking the Greenwood job this season, said the Trojans outplayed his team down the stretch.
"I told my team that they were going to know us and we were going to know them," McCoy said. "It was going to come down to who executed and who was tougher.
"They were tougher down the stretch and they had a kid who absolutely was an animal and took the game over. And the guys around him played extremely well in crunch time."
Nyekan was one of four Trojans to finish in double figures. Will Bandy had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Barren County. Shaw added 11 points, while Bush finished with 10 points.
Stansbury led the Gators with 20 points. Cade Stinnett added 16 points, while Grant finished with 15 and Ben Carroll chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.
Barren County will play at Central Hardin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Greenwood hosts South Warren at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
BCHS 14 14 22 24 – 74
GHS 10 19 19 21 – 68
BC – Nyekan 27, Bandy 14, Shaw 11, Bush 10, Lane 7, Hester 5.
GHS – Stansbury 20, C. Stinnett 16, Grant 15, Carroll 13, Gaddis 2, Ware 2, Williams 1.
Greenwood 58, Barren County 57, girls
The Lady Gators nearly led wire-to-wire, holding off a late rally to bounce back from a pair of losses to Warren East.
"We told our girls that sometimes you have to go through stuff to get to places," Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. "We've been through a lot just in the past week. My message before the game was, 'We've been through adversity, but it is all about how you handle it.'
"Barren County coming in here tonight was an excellent opportunity to show that we can play. I believe in my girls ... and I am really proud of them."
Greenwood (11-9) scored the first seven points - all by Megan Une. The senior guard scored 11 points in four minutes, helping Greenwood build a 13-5 advantage.
Barren County (20-5) scored nine straight to take a 14-13 lead with 1:24 remaining in the first, but Kayla Grant gave Greenwood the lead back 16 seconds later and the Lady Gators never trailed again.
Greenwood led 29-22 at halftime, with the advantage growing to 49-38 with five minutes left in the game.
The Trojanettes tried to rally, trimming a 10 point deficit with 1:14 remaining down to 58-57 after a 3 from Katie Murphy with 2.2 seconds remaining. Barren County had a chance when Greenwood threw away the inbounds pass, but the Trojanettes were unable to get a shot off before time expired.
Une led the Lady Gators with 20 points. Leia Trinh added 17 points, while Annee Lasley had 17 rebounds. Greenwood shot 48 percent from the field and outrebounded Barren County 40-35 to offset 30 turnovers.
"We are 0-6 in the district and that is not really what we wanted or expected," Une said. "Coming out and beating the second best team in the region ... it felt really good for us tonight."
Elizabeth Bertram led Barren County with 26 points, while Raven Ennis added 10 points. The Trojanettes finished with 20 turnovers, shooting 32.2 percent from the field.
Greenwood will host South Warren at 6 p.m. on Friday. Barren County hosts No. 6 Casey County at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
BCHS 16 6 15 20 – 57
GHS 17 12 12 17 – 58
BCHS – Bertram 26, Ennis 10, Murphy 7, Delk 6, Lockhart 5, Hughes 3.
GHS – Une 20, Trinh 17, Milam 7, Lasley 5, Grant 4, Keener 3, Evans 2.
