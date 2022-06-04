LEXINGTON – Barren County junior Taylor Ogles admitted he was disappointed following a runner-up finish in the high jump in the Class 3A, Region 2 track and field meet.
Ogles used that motivation to do one better at Saturday’s 3A state meet, winning the high jump with a personal best height of 6 feet, 6 inches.
Ogles, who finished 14th in the state last year, said he was overcome with emotion when he realized he won the state title.
“It really means a lot, especially coming from a school that only had five kids go to state this year,” Ogles said. “It kind of opens it up for other schools that don’t have many teams competing, I think.”
Greenwood’s Cates Duncan earned a pair of top-five finishes – placing third in the 800-meter run and fifth in the 1,600.
“I was happy (with my 1,600 finish),” Duncan said. “I was going to try to stick with the pack, but they just kind of punched me in the mouth early. I gave it all I’ve got, just tried to run smart. I left it all out there, so I was happy with it.”
Duncan added running the 1,600 helped prepare him for the 800.
“I was a little tired going into the 800, but gutting out that 1,600 helped me have the confidence that I’ve got one more in me,” Duncan said.
South Warren’s Abby Overbay earned three trips to the podium on Saturday. Overbay finished fourth in the 3,200, sixth in the 1,600 and joined teammates Hayley Best, Ryleigh Johnson and Megan Kitchens to finish fifth in the 4X800-meter relay.
“It’s really nice,” Overbay said. “It’s a lot, but I wanted to podium in everything. I know my teammates are pushing me and my coach really helped me. It’s really hot today, but I had to push through and keep going.”
Overbay said the relay win was really special.
“As a team, I know we haven’t podiumed in a really long time,” Overbay said. “This year that was our goal – to podium at state. We are all really proud of what we’ve done.”
Barren County’s Gracie Reed finished fourth in the 3,200 after finishing eighth in the event last year.
“I am happy with how I finished,” Reed said. “Last year I finished eighth and felt like I was dead. This year I felt stronger and I feel good about the girls that were in front of me – and the girls I’m going to have to chase the next couple of years.”
Other local competitors that finished in the top 10 in the Class 3A meet:
• Greenwood’s Claire Ellington, Charlotte Johnson, Lily Clark and Macy Daniels finished ninth in the 4X800 relay;
• Barren County’s Chesney McPherson finished ninth in the 1,600;
• South Warren’s Nailah Nwanguma finished seventh in the discus;
• Bowling Green’s Easton Barlow finished fifth in the triple jump;
• Greenwood’s Hunter Durkee finished sixth in the high jump.
Warren East, Butler County shine in 2A meet
In Friday’s Class 2A state meet, Warren East finished seventh in the girls’ team standings, while Butler County finished seventh in the boys’ team standings.
Warren East’s relay team of Cheyenne Stark,Makenna Rine, Natajia Alexander and Amiyah Carter won the 2A state title in 4X200-meter relay. The team also placed fourth in the 4X100 relay.
Carter finished 10th in the triple jump, while Warren Central’s Mia Cardillo finished eighth.
Warren East’s Tayanah Woods finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, with Glasgow’s Caroline Murphy placing third. Murphy also won the state championship in the high jump, finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and joined Cynthia Austin, Mikiya Fogle and Maryonna Bradley to finish third in the 4X100 relay.
Bradley finished 10th in the 200 and sixth in the long jump.
Warren East’s Kylee Miller finished fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus. Warren Central’s Yapembe Yagabo finished eighth in the high jump.
In boys’ action, Butler County’s Josh Morris finished second in the 400, second in the 200 and seventh in the 100. Teammate Zach Phelps finished seventh in the 400. Butler County’s Landon Binion finished fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Phelps, Binion, Morris and Parker Smith finished second in the 4X400 relay.
Warren Central’s Izayiah Villafuerte, Malik Jefferson, Summy Manirakiza and Deanglo Patterson finished eighth in the 4X100 relay.
Warren East’s Dratavyn Barber finished eighth in the shot put. Warren East’s Emmanual Summers finished eighth in the discus. Glasgow’s Jamarian Long finished fourth in the long jump, while Warren East’s Kavon Faison finished 10th.
Warren Central’s Malik Jefferson finished sixth in the triple jump.
Lady Panthers’ Morris places twice in Class A meet
Russellville’s Jermani Morris tallied a pair of top-eight finishes in Thursday’s Class A state meet in Lexington.
Morris posted a fourth-place finish in the 200 meters and added a seventh-place finish in the 100.{&end}