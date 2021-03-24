Barren County sophomores Kadyn Hargis and Quintin McKenzie won the KHSAA Unified Bowling state championship Wednesday at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville.
Hargis and McKenzie posted the top score of 178 in the qualifying round to earn a bye in the first round of head-to-head competition.
In the quarterfinals, the Barren County teammates had their closest match. Facing Beechwoods' Hailey Noah and Gabe Grinsteinner, Hargis and McKenzie claimed a 151-150 victory to advance.
The semifinals wasn't as close, as Hargis and McKenzie rolled to a 190-132 victory over Fern Creek's Isaiah Jones and Joel Hurst to reach the championship.
Facing Henderson County's Holden Hobby and Maggie Johnson for the state title, Hargis and McKenzie posted their top score of the day to claim a 203-141 victory.