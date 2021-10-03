Greenwood senior Solomon Bawi tallied a hat trick with three goals and added an assist as the Gators topped host Warren East 13-3 in the opening round of the District 14 Boys' Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
Bryan Valero added two goals and an assist, Pau Piang and Sebastian Alfaya each scored two goals, and Jackson White and Andy Alfara tallied a goal and an assist each in the win.
Also for Greenwood (13-8-1), Lian Thang and Chan Lian each scored a goal, Carlos Hercules, Ian Dambrowicz and Lian Cung notched two assists apiece, and Kincade Shomler, Maung Hsa and Nye Reh each finished with an assist.
The Gators were set to face Warren Central in the district semifinals Sunday at Warren East.
Barren County 8, ACS 1
Aden Nyekan produced a hat trick with a three-goal day as Barren County topped Allen County-Scottsville 8-1 in the District 15 tournament semifinals Saturday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Alan Edberg added two goals and Micah Wilson had a goal and two assists for the Trojans, who also got a goal from Harley Glass, two assists each from Enrique Colorado and Tyler Hagan, and an assist from Joseph Hutchison.
Goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with five saves for Barren County (7-11-1), which was set to face Glasgow in Sunday's district championship.
Aaron Shain tallied the lone goal for ACS (1-16).
Russellville 6, Glasgow 2
Avery Flener notched a hat trick with four goals and a pair of assists to lift visiting Russellville to a 6-2 win over Glasgow on Saturday.
Dalton Gilbert had two goals, Dustin Brown provided a pair of assists, and Jeremiah Smith and Cameron Lewis had one assist each for Russellville (15-5-1), which hosts Todd County Central in the District 13 semifinals on Tuesday.
For Glasgow (11-7-1), William Parocai finished with a goal and an assist, Grant Gatlin tallied a goal and Avery Grieshop added an assist.
The Scotties were set to face Barren County in the District 15 championship Sunday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 1, Warren Central 0
Amiyah Carter's goal early in the second half off a Jaeleigh Childers assist was all Warren East would need for a 1-0 win over Warren Central in the District 14 tournament opening round Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High.
Lady Raiders goalkeeper Abbey Minor notched the shutout.
Warren East (5-10-3) was set to face Bowling Green in the district semifinals Sunday. That game was originally slated to be played at Bowling Green Junior High, but was shifted to Bowling Green High School's turf field due to inclement weather.
Barren County 3, Glasgow 0
Ally Bell score a goal and added an assist to lead Barren County to a 3-0 win over Glasgow in the District 15 tournament championship Saturday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Halle Hills and Hadley Adams also scored goals, and Ann Jones provided an assist in the win.
Trojanettes goalkeeper Gracelyn Deweese finished with four saves for the shutout.
Barren County (9-5-1) and Glasgow (3-7) both move on to the upcoming Region 4 tournament.