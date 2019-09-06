Butler County rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday night to beat host Russellville 20-15 as the Bears snapped a 23-game losing streak and delivered Brandon Embry’s first win as a head coach.
Trailing 15-6 entering the fourth, Butler County (1-2) pulled closer when quarterback Jagger Henderson connected with Solomon Flener on a 17-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion attempt failed and the Bears trailed 15-12.
Butler County took the lead with 3:08 to go when Josh Morris broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown run. Henderson connected with Flener on a two-point conversion pass to put the Bears up by five.
Russellville (0-3) still had a chance, but the Panthers were stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Bears’ 27 with just more than a minute to go.
Henderson was 9-of-14 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Flener had four catches for 71 yards and a score.
Panthers quarterback Lennon Ries was 4-of-18 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown. Russellville’s Jovari Gamble tallied two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown and also led his team with 62 rushing yards and a score.
Butler County hosts Hart County on Sept. 13. Russellville hosts Logan County on Sept. 13.
BCHS 0 6 0 14 – 20
RHS 0 7 8 0 – 15
Second Quarter
RHS – Jovari Gamble 15 run (Dustin Brown kick), 7:38
BC – Bryar Beasley 33 pass from Jagger Henderson (kick failed), 4:25
Third Quarter
RHS – Gamble 67 pass from Lennon Ries (Chevis Elliott pass from Ries), 7:00
Fourth Quarter
BC – Solomon Flener 17 pass from Henderson (pass failed), 10:06
BC – Josh Morris 41 run (Flener pass from Henderson), 3:08
Glasgow 57,
Monroe County 14
Host Glasgow rolled to a 57-14 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Scotties quarterback Tanner Abernathy was 10-of-12 passing for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nick Mitchell led Glasgow (3-0) with 118 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Also for the Scotties, Kynarious Flint had three catches for 65 yards and Hunter Scott totaled three catches for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Glasgow visits Allen County-Scottsville on Sept. 13.
Barren County 26,
Adair County 14
Host Barren County picked up a 26-14 win over Adair County on Friday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Barren County’s Jameson Buie opened the scoring with a quarterback sneak. Dayvion Holloway’s 8-yard touchdown run put the Trojans up 13-0 and Tyler Bush capped the first-quarter outburst with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Holloway added another touchdown run in the second half for Barren County (2-1), which visits Monroe County on Sept. 13.
Grayson County 31,
Edmonson County 18
Visiting Edmonson County grabbed an early lead before Grayson County roared past the Wildcats for a 31-18 win Friday.
A 33-yard touchdown run by Chance Lucas put Edmonson County (1-2) up 6-0 in the first quarter, but the Cougars then scored the next 31 points to take command.
The Wildcats finally answered in the fourth quarter with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jon Smith to Isaiah Johnson, then tacked on one more score with a 3-yard touchdown run by Johnson.
Edmonson County visits Hancock County on Sept. 13.
