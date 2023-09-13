South Warren freshman Aid Becirovic scored the game-winning goal as the Spartans claimed a 3-2 double-overtime win against host Greenwood in a District 14 boys' soccer matchup on Tuesday.
Leo Kogetsu and Blake Bere also each scored a goal for South Warren (8-2-1 overall, 4-0 District 14).
The Spartans are back in action Thursday at home against district rival Warren Central.
Andy Alfaro scored two goals and Carlos Hercules had an assist for the host Gators.
Greenwood (6-6, 0-4) travels to district rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Warren East 3, Barren County 2
Visiting Warren East won a penalty-kick shootout to claim a 3-2 win over District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.
After the game remained deadlocked through regulation and two overtimes, the Raiders won the shootout 5-4.
Max Bennett and Paul Edberg scored goals for the host Trojans, with Alejandro Colorado and Alan Edberg providing assists.
Barren County (8-8, 2-3) hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Sept. 18.
Warren East (6-4, 3-2) visits Russell County on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 10, Logan County 1
Visiting Franklin-Simpson earned a 10-1 win against District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
For the host Cougars, Jesus Calderon scored a goal off a Kevin Hernandez assist.
Logan County (4-9, 1-4) will host district rival Todd County Central on Sept. 19.
Franklin-Simpson (10-2, 4-1) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Grayson County 4, Edmonson County 2
Visting Grayson County earned a 4-2 win against District 11 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Noah Justis and Julien Wilson each scored a goal for the Wildcats in the loss.
Edmonson County (0-10, 0-3) hosts district foe Meade County on Sept. 19.
Girls' soccer
Bowling Green 6, Madisonville-North Hopkins 0
Teegan Correa scored two goals and tallied an assist to pace host Bowling Green to a 6-0 win against Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Reagan Wheeler also scored two goals, Piper Boyd tallied a goal and an assist, Maggie Morris scored a goal, and Mia Greenwell and Annabelle Brown each added an assist.
Goalkeeper Ella Wiesbrook finished with six saves to record the shutout for Bowling Green (8-4), which visits District 14 rival Greenwood on Thursday.
ACS 4, Hart County 2
Kynleigh Shultz scored a pair of goals to boost host Allen County-Scottsville to a 4-2 win against Hart County on Tuesday.
Emma Stovall had a goal and an assist, Gabby Garcia scored a goal and Gabrielle Corbett finished with two assists.
ACS (5-7) is back in action Thursday at District 15 rival Glasgow.
Franklin-Simpson 4, Logan County 1
Sara Norwood scored two goals and added an assist to lead homestanding Franklin-Simpson to a 4-1 win against District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Lily Tyree and Kennedi Alexander each scored one goal, and Bianca Morales and Sadie Blair each and an assist for the Lady Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Madison Slate finished with 10 saves for Franklin-Simpson (5-7, 2-3), which hosts district rival Russellville on Sept. 19.
Logan County (5-6, 3-2) hosts South Warren on Thursday.
TCC 1, Russellville 0
Host Todd County Central prevailed 1-0 in a penalty-kick shootout against District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers goalkeeper Chloe Penrod finished with four saves in the loss.
Russellville (5-4, 2-3) hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Volleyball
Edmonson County 3, Butler County 1
Avary Vertrees tallied seven kills and four service aces as homestanding Edmonson County claimed a 3-1 (25-7, 21-25, 25-11, 25-13) win against Butler County on Tuesday.
Alivia Mabrey tallied 12 aces and 11 assists, Brooklyn Simon had six kills, Riley Monroe tallied five kills, Sydney Hennion chipped in with nine assists, and Ryann Davis had 16 digs for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (4-10, 2-2) visits Hart County on Thursday.
Butler County 3-14, 0-4) is on the road at district rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Logan County 3, Franklin-Simpson 0
Aubrey Sears totaled 19 kills and five digs to boost host Logan County to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-11) win against District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Whitney Christian added six kills, Ashley McIntosh had two kills and three blocks, Sloan Coursey tallied 16 assists and five aces, Kambell Porter had seven assists and five aces, Lydia Owens had 22 digs and three aces, Lindy Mitchell 14 digs and four aces, and Kirsten Harris had eight digs and three aces for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (10-6, 5-0) hosts district rival Todd County Central on Sept. 19.
Franklin-Simpson (10-11, 2-3) hosts Glasgow on Monday.
Clinton County 2, ACS 1
Visiting Clinton County rallied for a 2-1 (23-25, 25-22, 26-24) win against Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Duncan had 12 kills and Jaedyn Mosby tallied 11 kills and 16 digs for the host Lady Patriots. Georgie Tabor had 26 assists and eight digs, and Ava Kinslow finished with 30 digs.
ACS (10-10) hosts District 15 rival Barren County on Thursday.
Golf
District 15 quad match
Barren County's Chloe Witcher edged teammate Lucy Zalla in a one-hole playoff after they tied at 39 during Tuesday's District 15 quad match at Barren River State Park, helping the Trojanettes claim the team title by 20 strokes.
Barren County's Kinsey Edwards was third after shooting 40 and Tinsley Neagle added a scoring finish with a 43 as the Trojanettes carded a combined 161.
Runner-up Allen County-Scottsville shot 181, with scoring finishes from Ella Anderson (41), Kennedy Carter (42), Allison Ford (48) and Kaytee Shelton (52).
Glasgow and Warren East did not field complete teams. Emory Gardner (42) led the Lady Scotties, while Maddie Green (42) and Briley Choate (47) played for East.
Allen County-Scottsville's Eli Stamper prevailed in a two-hole playoff against Barren County's Jameson Corbin after both shot 36.
Glasgow won the boys' team title with a combined 160, with scoring from Jase Cook (39), Griffin Jackson (40), Tate Pace (40) and Bo Shelton (41).
ACS was next with a 170, with Stamper, Evan Brown (44), Barton Rutledge (45) and Blayne Moore (45) providing the scoring.
Corbin led Barren County, with totaled 171 with additional scoring from Braeden Furlong (42), Kieler Keeney (44) and Eli Hodge (49).
Warren East tallied a 196 with scoring from Brenden Bratcher (47), Braden Carter (48), Matthew Escalera (49) and A'Sean Rigsby (52).