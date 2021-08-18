Warren East's Mallory Beckham scored a goal off Chloe Grayson's assist to help the host Lady Raiders claim a 1-1 tie against Todd County Central in girls' soccer action Tuesday.
East goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers tallied four saves.
Melanie Chamberlaine had the goal for the Lady Rebels off an assist from Itzel Salazar.
TCC goalkeeper Samantha Case finished with eight saves.
Warren East (1-2-1) returns to action Thursday against Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Barren County 6, Glasgow 0
Ally Bell tallied a hat trick with three goals to lead host Barren County to a 6-0 win over crosstown rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Hadley Adams added two goals and an assist for the Trojanettes, who also got a goal from Halle Hills and assists from Madison Crowe, Macy Lockhart and Taylor Harlow in the win.
Goalkeeper Gracelyn Deweese finished with four saves for Barren County (3-0-1 overall, 2-0 District 15), which is back in action Thursday at home against Somerset.
Glasgow (0-1, 0-1) hosts Warren Central on Thursday.
Logan County 10, Franklin-Simpson 0
Kadyn Costello scored five goals for a hat trick as host Logan County rolled to a 10-0 win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Addie Corder added two goals and an assist, Brianna Shelton had a goal and an assist, and Natalie Cates and Elizabeth Phelps each scored a goal for the Lady Cougars. Linnea Pitts chipped in with three assists in the win.
Goalkeeper Brady Alsup had two saves for Logan County (1-1-1, 1-0), which next hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson (0-2, 0-1) is back in action Thursday against Warren East in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Russellville 4, Mount Juliet 3
Russellville's Emily Stapleton notched a hat trick with three goals to push the Lady Panthers to a 4-3 win over Mount Juliet (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Malley Jayne also had a goal and Carolina Gwynette picked up two assists in the win.
Goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy finished with six saves for Russellville (2-0), which is next scheduled to host District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Aug. 24.
Boys' soccer
Bowling Green 10, Warren East 0
Colin Reed scored a pair of goals to lead Bowling Green's balanced attack in a 10-0 win over visiting District 14 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
The Purples had eight different players tally goals in the win. Sergio Rodriguez had a goal and two assists, while Aison Manivong and Njangu Layi each tallied a goal and an assist. Elvin Menjivar, Tomas Gonzaga, Eder Jenez, Ernesto Escoto and Mason Marchionda each scored a goal, while Khai Piang and Daniel Lopez had two assists and Shukurani Makiwa had one assist in the win.
Purples goalkeeper Oscar Zoellner had two saves, combining with Irvin Gonzalez for the shutout.
Bowling Green (2-1, 1-1) is back in action Thursday at District 14 rival Greenwood.
Warren East (1-2, 0-1) hosts District 14 rival South Warren.