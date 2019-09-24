The Bowling Green boys' soccer team knew it would be an important week for district standings.
The Purples entered the stretch with a 2-3 record against District 14 opponents and picked up a win over Warren East on Monday, but back-to-back matchups with Warren Central still remained to try to avoid the opening-round game reserved for the fourth- and fifth-seeded teams.
Bowling Green battled back from a two-goal deficit against the Dragons on Tuesday, but a goal from Damir Beganovic with 14 minutes to play gave Warren Central a 3-2 victory.
"That's at least the third time this season we battled back from a big deficit and tied up the game and just weren't able to put it away," Bowling Green coach Scott Gural said. "That's part of the growing experience and if we do that, if we put one of these games away, I'd much rather it be in the postseason than the regular season anyway."
Ahmed Delic tallied his 17th goal of the season with under two minutes to play in the first half to break open the scoring. The junior took his team's free kick from 37 yards out with his eyes set on the goal the entire time and his shot curled under Bowling Green goalkeeper Amran Linares and in.
"I think it's really important for us to have a goal before the break. It helps us build momentum and gets us hyped before the half ends and we come back with more power," Delic said.
"I was just looking to get it on target and see what happens."
Warren Central took a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second half when Kaung Hein put his team's third effort in a flurry of shots off a defender and past Linares, who made one of his seven saves on the initial shot. The second chance, from Delic, hit the crossbar.
Bowling Green battled back with a six-minute stretch of offense that included two goals. The first started with a throw-in that made its way to Alex Yusk, who had his shot deflected in. The second came on a corner and was headed into the upper corner by Brandon McCoy.
"It's great when it happens, but it's not enough. One of our team words is 'performance,' which is literally 'through to completion' and the idea is that we've got to complete the effort," Gural said. "The game's not over until it's over."
Beganovic recorded his fifth goal of the season to put the Dragons ahead with 14 minutes to play and Warren Central's defense, along with goalkeeper Allen Nezic, who had four saves, closed out the 3-2 victory.
The win moves Warren Central to 12-4-1 overall and 5-2 in the district standings. South Warren beat Greenwood 2-0 Tuesday to move to 7-1 against district opponents and lock up the top seed. Bowling Green and Greenwood are both 3-4 in district play, with the Gators coming away with wins in both games against the Purples. Bowling Green will face Warren Central again Friday, while Greenwood closes district play at Warren East, which has an 0-7 district record, Monday.
Warren Central is scheduled to host Glasgow in a 7 p.m. game Thursday ahead of the rematch with the Purples, which coach Aaron Ray is hoping will help continue to prepare the Dragons for the postseason.
"I think trying to just get better, be prepared for the postseason, continue to just move the ball unselfishly is what we want to try to do and we probably expect a much better match on Friday as well," Ray said.
Friday's game between Bowling Green and Warren Central is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Bowling Green Junior High.
