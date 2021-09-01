Warren Central senior midfielder Damir Beganovic scored two goals and assisted on another as the visiting Dragons claimed a 4-0 boys' soccer win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Kenasi Mpenda added a goal and an assist, Nae Reh scored a goal and Daniel Nkurunziza tallied an assist in the win.
Dragons goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic finished with nine saves to earn the shutout.
Warren Central (4-1) returns to action Sept. 9 at home against District 14 rival Bowling Green.
Volleyball
Butler County 3, Muhlenberg County 0
Autumn Gidcumb totaled six kills and seven aces to lead host Butler County to its fourth straight victory with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-19) win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Carley Jones added four kills, Haley Meredith had eight assists and seven aces, Alexis Burdin totaled 11 assists and five digs, Abigail Dockery had 13 digs and Cassady Parker finished with 11 digs and four aces for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (5-4) is back in action Sept. 9 at Grayson County.