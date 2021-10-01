Warren Central senior Damir Beganovic produced a hat trick with three goals and added a pair of assists as the visiting Dragons earned a 6-0 boys' soccer win over Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Central's Daniel Nkurunziza tallied a goal and two assists, Nae Reh had a goal and an assist, Kenasi Mpenda scored a goal and Edgar Estrada provided an assist.
Goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic finished with two saves to notch the shutout for Warren Central (10-4-2), which is back in action Sunday in the District 14 tournament at Warren East.
Franklin-Simpson (14-5) will next play in the District 13 tournament.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 1, Todd County Central 1
Mallory Beckham scored a goal off an Abbie Rigsby assist as visiting Warren East battled to a 1-1 tie against Todd County Central on Thursday.
Lady Raiders goalkeeper Abbey Minor finished with four saves.
Madison Henderson had an unassisted goal for the Lady Rebels.
Warren East (4-10-3) will next face Warren Central in the District 14 tournament Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High.
Russellville 3, Franklin-Simpson 1
Emily Stapleton scored two goals and added an assist to boost host Russellville to a 3-1 win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Ashlyne Dowlen added a goal and Madison Penrod chipped in with an assist in the Lady Panthers' win. Goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy had five saves.
Russellville (13-6-2 overall, 4-2 District 13) will host Butler County on Saturday.
Kaydin Alexander tallied an unassisted goal and goalkeeper Jayden Spears finished with 11 saves for Franklin-Simpson (2-14, 0-6), which will next play in the District 13 tournament.
Barren County 1, Warren Central 0
Ally Bell's unassisted goal was enough scoring as host Barren County earned a 1-0 win over Warren Central on Thursday.
Trojanettes goalkeeper Gracelyn Deweese totaled four saves to record the shutout for Barren County (8-5-1), which will face Glasgow in the District 15 tournament Saturday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Goalkeeper Presley Compton finished with 35 saves for Warren Central (3-11-1). The Lady Dragons will take on Warren East in the District 14 tournament Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High.
Volleyball
Glasgow 2, Metcalfe County 0
Khloe Hale tallied seven kills and a pair of aces to lift visiting Glasgow to a 2-0 (26-24, 25-15) win over Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Maryonna Bradley added five kills and two blocks, Gracin Burd had three kills and 15 assists, Laney Bishop finished with 11 digs and Josie Bowling tallied three aces for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (5-19) is next slated to visit Warren Central on Oct. 12.
Franklin-Simpson 2, FCA 0
Host Franklin-Simpson picked up a 2-0 (25-19, 25-19) victory over Foundation Christian Academy on Thursday.
For FCA, Elliana Bastin finished with five kills, Josilyn Slavey had two kills, four digs and three aces, and Natalee Baker tallied five assists.
The Falcons next play Oct. 11 at Metcalfe County.
Franklin-Simpson (7-11) return to action Monday at Cumberland County.