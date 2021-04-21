Kyle Benge has experience coaching at the collegiate level in Kentucky, serving as an assistant for Happy Osborne at Kentucky Wesleyan for a season.
When the chance arose to coach at the high school level in Kentucky, Benge felt the opportunity was too good to pass up.
Benge was introduced as the new boys’ basketball coach at Warren East on Wednesday, replacing Brandon Combs – who stepped down to devote his attention full time to being the school’s athletic director.
Benge comes to Warren East after four years as head coach at LaPorte High School in Indiana. He said he decided to seek out the position after reaching out to several people – including Osborne – to get a feel for Warren East. It is also a chance to be closer to home for his wife Ashley, a Greenwood graduate.
“The one thing I got back from everybody was how well respected everybody in the administration was,” Benge said. “I have great respect for coach Combs. We talked about how much talent they have in the feeder program and in the high school coming back. At LaPorte we started a freshman, three sophomores and a junior this year, so I know what coach Combs had to deal with playing a very young team.
“I’m really excited. I am a Kentucky fan, a Kentucky guy even though I grew up in northern Indiana. I couldn’t be more excited to be here.”
Benge inherits a team that finished 4-10 last season, including 0-6 in District 14. The Raiders bring back a roster that returns their top six scorers, but will be looking to snap a 25-game losing streak against district opponents. Warren East hasn’t advanced to the Region 4 tournament since 1997.
“I love challenges,” Benge said. “Growing up, my whole life I have had to deal with adversity. I thought I was going to be a Division I player and ended up going NAIA, having the opportunity to play overseas (professionally). Back at our school, we played four Indiana all-stars this season, so I think our schedule was ridiculous. It’s all about getting here, getting accustomed to everything.
“I know how hard the district is. I know how hard the region is, but I am up to it. Everywhere I have been we’ve won and I expect the same thing here.”
Benge said the plan is to be back in a couple of weeks to get to work.
“We will get started basketball-wise as soon as we can,” Benge said. “I’ll be back and forth between Kentucky and Indiana through the middle of May until our family can get moved. Then June 1, when we can start planning games we will do as much as we can throughout the summer.”