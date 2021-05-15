South Warren junior Elly Bennett was 3-for-4 and drove in a run to help the host Spartans hold off Russellville 8-7 in softball action Friday.
McLaine Hudson was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Carrie Enlow went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Selynna Metcalfe was 2-for-4 in the win. Caroline Pitcock added a 2-for-4 outing with a double, while Emily Reynolds and Katie Walker tallied an RBI each for the Spartans.
Layla Ogden started and got the win, allowing six runs (four earned) while striking out one batter. Kendall Willingham finished by allowing one run in three innings to earn the save.
South Warren (22-1) was set to face Henderson County and host Marshall County on Saturday.
Russellville (18-8) is back in action Monday at home against Butler County.
Franklin-Simpson 7, Edmonson County 4
Raegan Coffee went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to pace visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 7-4 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Sherrekia Kitchens was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Gracie Arnemann tallied an RBI, and Kaeleigh Tuck and Shelby Caudill both doubled in the win.
Gabi James fired a complete game for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out four.
Kaylee Ann Sanders was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Edmonson County. Shea VanMeter went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Alexa Henderson was 2-for-4 with a double and Callie Webb was 2-for-4 for the Lady Cats.
Franklin-Simpson (15-13) next plays at home Monday against Greenwood.
Edmonson County (9-10) is also back in action Monday at home against Warren Central.
Baseball
Bowling Green 14, Henderson County 13
Eli Burwash was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI to help Bowling Green outlast host Henderson County 14-13 on Friday.
Blake Ginter was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Carson Myers doubled and drove in four runs for the Purples. Dom Davis added a 2-for-3 day with two doubles and two RBIs, Campbell Bush was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Patrick Forbes went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Also for Bowling Green, Maddox Burr had a double and an RBI and Turner Nottmeier drove in a run.
Ginter earned the win in relief, allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings.
Bowling Green (24-4) beat visiting Franklin-Simpson 10-0 on Saturday.
Warren East 16, Metcalfe County 1
Colton Edwards went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to pace host Warren East to a 16-1 win in five innings over Metcalfe County on Friday.
Drake Young and Braylen Lee drove in two runs each, Maddox Tarrence scored three runs and stole three bases, Chase Carver tallied three stolen bases and scored twice, and Wyatt Nesbitt had a double and an RBI in the win. Kavien Hinton, Gage Elkins, Nolan Ford and Grant White tallied an RBI apiece for the Raiders.
Ayden Barrick started and earned the win, allowing one run in four innings. He struck out two.
Warren East (17-9) was set to visit Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Logan County 10, Barren County 0
Davin Yates was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored as host Logan County blanked Barren County 10-0 in five innings Friday.
Macon Barrow was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Kruise Newman went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Chance Sweeney and Zach Yates each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cougars. Blake Wood chipped in with an RBI.
Sam Brown tossed a complete game for the win, allowing four hits in five innings. He struck out five.
Logan County (15-8) was set to host Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday.
Barren County (16-7) hosts Ohio County on Monday.