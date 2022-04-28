One out from seeing its hopes for the top seed in the District 14 tournament disappear, Elly Bennett gave the South Warren softball team new life.
Bennett’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference as South Warren rallied for a 4-3 win over Greenwood on Thursday at South Warren High School in a battle of top-four teams in the state coaches’ poll.
Bennett capped a two-hit, four-RBI night with the game winner as No. 3 South Warren (16-2 overall, 5-1 District 14) avenged a 4-0 loss to No. 4 Greenwood earlier this month.
“It's definitely a big win,” Bennett said. “Any district game that we can win is a huge win, especially losing to them our first game and then coming back on winning (this) game.
“ ... There was a lot of pressure on this game to get the No. 1 seed. We just knew we had to fight, persevere and keep going.”
Bennett’s big night started in the bottom of the first with an RBI double that scored leadoff hitter McLaine Hudson.
Greenwood (18-3, 5-1) was able to push in front in the third, aided by some shaky defense by South Warren. The Lady Gators loaded the bases with a hit batter and two errors, setting the stage for a game-tying RBI single by Josi Morrison. Two batters later, Lily Travis lined an RBI single to left to give Greenwood a 2-1 lead.
South Warren quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning. Hudson singled, alertly moved to third on a sac bunt by Selynna Metcalfe, and scored on a sac fly by Bennett to tie the score 2-2.
Greenwood regained the advantage in the sixth with a no-doubt solo homer to center by Callie Huff -- her fifth of the season.
That set the stage for South Warren’s dramatic rally in its final at-bat. Hope White started the inning reaching on an infield hit and moved to second on a sacrifice by Avery Skaggs. With first base open, Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor opted to intentionally walk Hudson.
“Against us last time she didn’t have a hit, but then tonight we couldn’t keep her off the bases,” Proctor said. “She’s one of those kids that if she is on base she is going to find a way to score. I think she’s one of the best players in the region, if not the best. My mentality is I don’t want one kid to beat me. I know with seven or eight home runs she could have easily taken it over and ended the game on her own. The way she plays, I didn’t want to give her that chance.”
Greenwood pitcher Kayden Murray struck out Metcalfe, but a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third for Bennett -- who hit a line drive to left. Greenwood’s Savannah White nearly made a game-winning diving catch, but the ball trickled out of her glove -- allowing both runners to score.
“I didn’t know,” Bennett said. “I was sprinting to first as fast as I could. The bottom line was, I just wanted the base hit.”
South Warren finished with seven hits. Hudson had three hits, while White joined Bennett with a two-hit game.
“I think tonight the biggest difference (from the first game) is we were more of a threat offensively,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “To win a game you have to score runs. That means your offense has to produce.”
Metcalfe earned the win to improve to 6-1 on the season. The right-hander allowed one earned run and five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“I thought she pitched great,” Reynolds said. “She did an excellent job tonight pitching and that was all we asked of her. Even when she was going up to the plate we kept telling her, ‘You’ve got a big job on the mound. If you do something offensively it is a plus, but we need you on the mound.’”
Travis finished with two of Greenwood’s five hits.
“Absolutely a tough loss,” Proctor said. “You hate losing those but it’s a great game watch, a great game to be a part of. It was super competitive. We are just in a really tough district. That is a high-caliber game right there. It’s one of those things where it can go either way. I just hope it goes our way when the district tournament rolls around or the postseason in general.”
GHS 002 001 0 -- 3 5 0
SWHS 101 000 2 -- 4 7 2
WP: Metcalfe LP: Murray.