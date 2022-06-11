LEXINGTON – The late-inning magic continued for South Warren, which battled back for a 10-9 walk-off win Friday over Henderson County in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA state softball tournament at John Cropp Stadium.
South Warren (38-2) regrouped after a disastrous sixth inning and erased a four-run deficit with five unanswered runs – capped by a walk-off, two-run triple by Elly Bennett.
It was the second time in three games South Warren rallied to win after trailing by four runs in the sixth inning.
“The ballgame is not over until the umpire says so,” South Warren senior catcher Carrie Enlow said. “We just keep fighting until the end.”
South Warren’s late rally against Henderson County was the end of a wild back-and-forth affair where no lead was safe.
Henderson County got started in the first, loading the bases off starter Courtney Norwood. A two-run single from Julianna Hibbs made the score 2-0, but Norwood was able to prevent any further damage.
South Warren loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, with an RBI groundout by Avery Skaggs and an RBI single by Jenna Lindsey tying the score 2-all.
Kate Walker’s RBI double gave the Spartans the lead in the third. Layla Ogden’s two-run single made the score 5-2 after five.
Henderson County surged in front in the sixth, helped by a pair of errors by the Spartans. The Lady Colonels scored seven times with two outs, with seven straight batters reaching base, to turn the three-run deficit into a 9-5 lead and push South Warren to the brink of seeing its season end.
“We had a major bad inning,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “It was like the bleeding started and we couldn’t stop it. It was just snowballing. I told the girls when they came in, ‘You’ve got two options. You wave the white and you are done or you fight.’ That’s absolutely what they did.”
Bennett said she had a message for her teammates following the top of the sixth inning.
“I pulled the girls aside and I was like, ‘Listen, we are Spartans and we fight,’ ” Bennett said. “That’s exactly what we did in those innings."
South Warren was able to chip away in the bottom of the sixth, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring three times. Walker drew a bases-loaded walk and Enlow had a two-run single that trimmed the deficit to 9-8.
“The other coaches, we kind of talked and said we need at least two,” Reynolds said. “We have to get two runs this inning to give ourselves a chance in the seventh. To get three right there was big. I thought as hitters we became very disciplined and took advantage of their pitcher struggling to throw strikes.”
That set the stage for the seventh.
Skaggs led off with a single, but the next two batters were retired. Selynna Metcalfe singled with two strikes to put two runners on. Bennett was next and took a 2-2 pitch and drove it to right – just out the reach of Henderson County’s Taylor Troutman. Skaggs and Metcalfe scored on the play, setting off a huge celebration near home plate.
“I’m yelling, ‘Fall! Fall! Fall!’ – just to get on the ground and score some runs,” Bennett said. “It means the world.”
Walker and Enlow finished with three hits each, while Caroline Pitcock scored four runs.
Norwood, who left after two innings but returned to pitch a scoreless seventh, earned the win.
South Warren advances to face unbeaten Ballard in the semifinals at 4 p.m. CDT Saturday.
HCHS 200 007 0 – 9 12 0
SWHS 021 023 2 – 10 13 3
WP: Norwood LP: Kemp