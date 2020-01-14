Despite a 12-1 advantage at the end of the first quarter, the Barren County girls' basketball team had to fight off Warren East on Tuesday.
The Trojanettes did just that with the help of Elizabeth Bertram. The senior guard scored 14 of her 35 points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Lady Raiders 62-58.
"She's just fearless," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. "She wasn't hitting shots early, so she was finding a different way by getting to the rim, getting to the free-throw line, which says a lot for her. She's just growing up still -- I know she's a senior -- but she still has grown up, especially in this game."
Bertram didn't know how many points she had until after the game -- she was just focused on pulling out the victory. Barren County (12-4) held a one-point lead heading into the fourth after Warren East (9-4) junior Lucy Patterson closed the frame with a layup, but the Lady Raiders went ahead 40-39 on a jumper from Olivia Price with 6:38 left.
A layup from Tanaya Bailey made it a three-point game, and that's when Bertram took over. She got to the line and attempted six free throws, making five of them, to lead an 11-2 run that put Barren County back up 48-44 with 4:01 to play.
The Lady Raiders briefly retook the lead with 2:19 to play, but a layup from Bertram 11 seconds later made it a 54-53 Trojanette advantage. Caroline Forrester followed with a make in the pant for Warren East, before Bertram delivered a 3-pointer that put Barren County ahead for good. She went 4-for-4 from the line from that point.
"They were really good guarding the perimeter," Bertram said. " ... We had to drive, draw fouls, just do things that the team was giving us and adjust to that."
Up three with 5.2 seconds left, Katie Murphy made a free throw to make it a two-possession game. She missed the second, but tracked down her own rebound to close out the 62-58 win.
"I think we finally showed a little fight," Lindsey said. "That was kind of the main thing -- getting after it, all five being on the same page. We picked up our defensive intensity, made some adjustments as far as our press and I feel like everybody was in the right spots and we turned them over and we were able to get some easy baskets."
Behind Bertram's 35 points were Karleigh Delk with nine and Macy Lockhart with eight.
Barren County, coming off a 21-point loss to Bowling Green, held Warren East without a field goal in the first quarter. Price made a free throw to open the scoring and the Trojanettes scored the final 12 points of the frame, led by five from Delk.
"Defensively, I thought we were outstanding. That's one thing we've continued to talk about," Lindsey said. "We had a week off, so there were some things we worked on, fine-tuned some things and we've just got to keep doing that for all four quarters."
Hailey Hymer scored seven straight points in the second quarter and Bailey got a floater to fall to make it a 9-0 Warren East run and a three-point game. Barren County closed the quarter by scoring eight of the final 12 points to take a 25-18 lead into the break.
"The first half or so we weren't focused, we didn't look all together as a group like we normally do, but after coach Lindsey talked to us at halftime, she was like, 'Come on, we need to get things together, we need to focus and we need to execute,' " Bertram said.
Bailey scored five straight points midway through the third to highlight a 12-2 run that ended with Warren East even with Barren County at 33-all with 2:09 to play in the period. Two free throws from Bertram gave the Trojanettes a lead they kept until Price's jumper to open the fourth.
Patterson led Warren East with 16 points, Hymer had 12 and Bailey and Price each had nine. The Lady Raiders will travel to the Owensboro Sportscenter to face Belfry in the Kentucky 2A Championship State Tournament on Friday.
Barren County will host Warren Central on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
BARREN COUNTY 12 13 14 23--62
WARREN EAST 1 17 20 20--58
BCHS-- Bertram 35, Delk 9, Lockhart 8, Murphy 4, Ennis 4, Rice 1, Jackson 1
WEHS -- Patterson 16, Hymer 12, Bailey 9, Price 9, Forrester 7, Miller 3, Sparks 2
Barren County 72, Warren East 40, Boys
Barren County started 2020 with back-to-back close losses -- a five-point decision at Glasgow and a three-point loss at Bowling Green.
On Tuesday, they made it back-to-back big wins with a 72-40 victory at Warren East, after beating Adair County by 34 on Friday.
"We've lost six games and they've all been really close games and games that could have gone either way. I think we've handled it well in practice the day after those games," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said.
The Trojan (9-6) haven't faced a double-digit defeat yet this year, and Tuesday's contest with the Raiders (2-11) was never really in question.
Barren County jumped out to an 8-0 lead behind six points from Will Bandy, who finished with 14 in the game -- one shy of teammate Aden Nyekan's game-high 15. The Trojans attacked the paint, working inside out to create offensive opportunities. Bandy finished with eight of his team's 16 points in the frame and Nyekan had six, while the Trojans defense limited the Raiders to just four points.
"That was one of our keys to the game, was to play inside out and I think that's what we did," Bandy said. "We would drive it in, we would get cuts from the baseline and from the sideline and I think that's where we pulled it out."
The Trojans continued to cruise in the second quarter. Bandy added his final six points of the game in the frame and Barren County outscored Warren East 15-10 to take a 31-14 lead into halftime.
"Just having good focus and making sure we guard and rebound," Cunningham said. "Our energy has got to come from guarding and rebounding and offense will take care of itself, and it did."
The Raiders got their offense going some in the third, outscoring the Trojans 17-15 behind Ryan Carter's six points, but still trailed by 15 heading into the fourth, where Barren County finished off the game with a 26-point quarter. The Trojans forced eight turnovers and got their bench significant minutes. Barren County finished with 10 players in the scoring column.
Barren County will travel to Monroe County on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Carter led Warren East with 11 points and Sam Wheeler had eight. The Raiders will host Greenwood on Friday.
BARREN COUNTY 16 15 15 26--72
WARREN EAST 4 10 17 9--40
BCHS-- Nyekan 15, Bandy 14, Bush 9, Withrow 7, Shirley 6, Shaw 6, Hester 6, Griggs 4, Lane 3, Poynter 2
WEHS -- Carter 11, Wheeler 8, Matlock 5, Jones 5, Walker 4, Wilson 4, Andrews 3
