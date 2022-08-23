Warren East senior Meredith Bessett tallied the game's lone goal off an assist from Deca Burr to lead the visiting Lady Raiders to a 1-0 girls' soccer victory against Warren Central on Monday.
Warren East (5-1) next plays at Todd County Central on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Presley Compton finished with 20 saves for Warren Central (2-2-1), which visits Hart County on Wednesday.
Russellville 5, ACS 1
Jasmine Kennedy scored a pair of goals and notched two assists to pace visiting Russellville to a 5-1 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Trystanne Hickman added a goal and two assists, and Carolina Gwynette and Rayleigh Roberts each scored a goal for the Lady Panthers.
Goalkeeper Mollie Stapleton finished with two saves for Russellville (2-1), which was set to host District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Kynleigh Shultz scored the lone goal for ACS (1-4-1), which was slated to host District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.
Boys' soccer
Barren County 3, Glasgow 2
Micah Wilson scored a pair of goals to lift visiting Barren County to a 3-2 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Monday.
Tyler Hagan added a goal and an assist for the Trojans. Goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with nine saves for Barren County (5-1 overall, 2-0 District 15), which was set to host Russell County on Tuesday.
William Parocai and Junius Smith scored goals for the Scotties, with Quentin Grishop chipping in an assist.
Glasgow (1-4, 1-1) hosts Franklin-Simpson in the Scotties Classic on Thursday.
Edmonson County 9, ACS 4
Hunter Hayes tallied a hat trick with four goals and added two assists to boost homestanding Edmonson County to a 9-4 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Julien Wilson added two goals, Tucker Harp tallied a goal and an assist, and Josh Gates and Alex Elkins each notched a goal for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (3-3) was set to visit Hart County on Tuesday.
ACS (1-5) is next scheduled to visit Russellville on Aug. 30.
Volleyball
Edmonson County 3, Butler County 0
Kaylee Lindsey tallied 10 kills and a pair of blocks to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-14) win over District 12 rival Butler County on Monday.
Raven Cast added nine assists, Alivia Mabrey had seven assists and six digs, Whitney Davis tallied three kills, six digs and six aces, and Ryanne Davis had six digs and six aces in the win.
Edmonson County (3-1, 1-0) visits District 12 rival Whitesville (Trinity) on Thursday.
Lily Glass had six kills to lead the host Lady Bears. Alyssa Thacker added four kills and four digs, Haley Merideth had nine assists, and Carley Jones tallied four assists and six digs for Butler County (1-3, 0-1), which visits District 12 foe Grayson County on Thursday.
Metcalfe County 2, FCA 0
Visiting Metcalfe County claimed a 2-0 (25-19, 25-13) win over Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
Lindsey Bandy led the Lady Hornets with three blocks and three aces, and Ava Slinker added three kills and three aces.
Josilyn Slavey had four kills, Elliana Bastin added three kills, a block and three assists, Kennedy Vogler had six assists, and Annie Stewart tallied two kills and two blocks for FCA (1-3), which visits Cumberland County on Friday.
Clinton County 2, Franklin-Simpson 0
Sadie Moons tallied eight kills and three blocks to push visiting Clinton County to a 2-0 (25-14, 25-16) win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Jonna Upchurch had 11 assists and Mckenna Moonds tallied 16 digs to lead the Lady Bulldogs in the win.
Franklin-Simpson's Caydence Johnson had six kills, six assists and three aces, Marianna Ortiz tallied six kills, two blocks and three aces, Kinley Cummings had six kills and a pair of aces, Karri Hastings totaled five kills and five aces, Aubrey Sams had three kills and six aces, and Julia Warren finished with 12 assists, nine digs and four aces.
Franklin-Simpson (2-2) was set to visit District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.