It wasn’t the best of conditions for cross country runners during Saturday’s Raider Twilight Run at Ephram White Park, but South Warren freshman Katelyn Best found a way to battle through -- claiming the individual title and helping lead the Spartans to the girls’ team title in the 5K race.
Best finished with a time of 20 minutes, 15.07 seconds to edge Bowling Green’s Kathryn Harris.
“I felt horrible during the race, but after I am very proud of myself,” Best said. “I did it and I didn’t let my mental space get to me, so I’m very proud of myself.”
Best took first place in a race that was originally scheduled for early Saturday evening, but moved to just after 8 a.m. to avoid the high temperatures and subsequent heat index that has blanketed the area throughout the week.
She said it was tough to train this week with the conditions, but her workouts this week helped set the stage for her big day on Saturday.
“Basically, I just used my workouts from the rest of the week,” Best said. “Even though I was sick and I had issues with breathing and everything during the week, I still used having good workouts as my motivation to do well today.”
Harris finished with a time of 20:22.11 to earn the second-place finish.
“I still feel pretty good about my time,” Harris said. “I think second is a huge accomplishment, especially considering the humidity and how hot it is. It’s a lot harder to breathe out here.”
Harris said she entered with a simple strategy and was able to execute it, for the most part.
“The plan was to try to stay close to first place and, if I could, get her,” Harris said. “I feel like I stuck with it pretty well, considering the conditions. There was definitely a lot of talk with my coach and stuff about how it was going to be hot, so I was going to have to push and it was going to be a lot harder. It was just being mentally prepared for that going into the race.”
Greenwood’s Claire Ellington finished third with a time of 20:34.62. A pair of South Warren runners were next with Hayley Best fourth (20:52.47) and Abby Overbay fifth (21:00.09).
Other local runners to finish in the top 10 included a seventh-place finish for South Warren's Anslee Crosby (21:24.01), eighth place for Greenwood’s Lily Clark (21:35.86) and 10th place for Greenwood’s Charlotte Johnson (21:47.61).
South Warren won the team title with 28 points, while Greenwood was second with 53 points.
“Even though our first runner (Ryleigh Johnson) wasn’t here because she was taking a test, we still did amazing,” Best said. “It just shows how well we can do at region later this year.”
In the boys’ race, Greenwood’s Jacob Johnston was the top local runner finishing fifth in a time of 17:04.54.
“I feel like I ran all right,” Johnston said. “I feel like I could have hydrated more, but I didn’t feel that good waking up so I didn’t eat breakfast. I was a little empty on the tank, but overall I felt like I ran pretty good today.”
While the last-minute time change led to a change in routine, Johnston said he was happy the race didn’t run at its originally scheduled time.
“I don’t know what it would have been like in the afternoon,” Johnston said. “I feel like it would have been scorching hot.
“... I feel pretty good being up there with the faster people.”
Grayson County’s Houston Brooks was the individual winner with a time of 16:29.98. Apollo’s Emmitt Brock was second with a time of 16:32.56.
Other local runners placing in the top 10 included sixth place for Butler County’s Parker Smith (17:23.52), seventh for South Warren’s Smith Carter (17:27.33), eighth for Butler County’s Ryder Harbaugh (17:32.97), ninth for Allen County-Scottsville’s James Stranger (17:36.24) and 10th place for Greenwood’s Andrew Champion (17:38.23).
Apollo won the team title with 68 points, five points better than runner-up Greenwood. South Warren (82 points) was third with Butler County fourth (121 points).