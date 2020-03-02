Faced with the prospects of playing her final game at Barren County High School, senior guard Elizabeth Bertram took matters into her own hands during Monday's Region 4 Tournament game against Warren East at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bertram scored 19 of the her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead three-point play with 29.8 seconds left, as the Trojanettes came roaring back from 15 down to beat Warren East 59-55. It was the second year in a row Bertram had a game-winning three-point play in the region opener. Last year, Bertram's three-point play with 3.4 seconds left lifted the Trojanettes over South Warren. Barren County went on to win the region title.
Now the Trojanettes' hopes to defend the title remain alive after more last-minute heroics.
"They are relentless," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. "They just kept fighting. Elizabeth there when we were down 15 said, 'We are not losing this game.' To have a senior step up and say that, everybody believed. I'm sure everyone in the arena thought, 'They're done,' when you are down (by) that much. But they kept fighting and trusted the process."
Bertram said she was determined to keep Barren County's season alive.
"Last year and the year before it was like, 'I wanna win, but if we lose this I'll always have next year,'" Bertram said. "But we don't have next year this year. Me (and fellow seniors Karleigh Delk and Eve Jackson), we never want it to be our last game."
Warren East nearly led wire-to-wire, but Barren County was able to catch the Lady Raiders in the final seconds.
Barren County (27-6) jumped out to an early lead when the two teams met in January. Warren East (18-11) returned the favor in Monday's rematch, scoring the first eight points and building a 12-1 advantage after a layup by Olivia Price five minutes in.
The margin grew to 20-7 after two free throws from Caroline Forrester late in the first, but Barren County came charging back.
Raven Ennis hit a 3-pointer to end the first and trim the deficit to 10 and added seven more points in the second quarter as the Trojanettes whittled the margin down to 24-22 at the half.
Warren East scored six quick points to open the second half and pushed the margin to 42-27 after two free throws from Olivia Price with 45.4 seconds left in the third quarter.
Barren County started to chip way, getting the lead down to 47-39 before an 8-0 spurt allowed the Trojanettes to pull even with 3:23 left.
The Lady Raiders regained the momentum when Katie Murphy picked up her fifth foul and a technical that led to two free throws by Lucy Patterson. Warren East built the margin back to 55-49 with 1:21 remaining, but Bertram hit four free throws in an 11-second span to set up her three-point play that gave Barren County its first lead of the night – 56-55 with 29.8 seconds left.
Warren East had a a chance to regain the lead with the ball under its basket, but Jackson stole the inbounds pass and split a pair of free throws to make the score 57-55 with 11.5 seconds remaining.
"I just kind of watched her eyes, but honestly it was the want," Jackson said. "If you want to win, you are going to win. You just have to work for it."
Warren East had one more chance, but turned the ball over again and Bertram hit two free throws to complete the comeback.
The Lady Raiders finished with 21 turnovers, 14 in the fourth quarter.
"Down the stretch we didn't take care of the ball very well," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "Their press got to us. They had pulled out of the press in the first half, so there wasn't as much pressure getting the ball down the court. We broke it really well in the first half. We just got away from knowing how to break the press, got rattled and turned it over."
Ennis added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Trojanettes.
Patterson led Warren East with 16 points, while Forrester added 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.
Warren East finishes its season with the program's best record since 2006-07 and the first region tournament appearance since 2008, in Neville's first season as head coach.
"I told these seniors here, they have got us back on track," Neville said. "We are back. The program is on the up and up. Because (of the seniors) we are going to be competitive for years to come."
Olivia Price, one of four seniors along with Kelsey Sparks, Hailey Hymer and Jordan Fulkerson, said it felt good to help get the program back in the right direction.
"A lot of us didn't have a reason to play from the years before," Price said. "For us to come out and play as a team, that is special."
Barren County advances to face Logan County at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
WEHS 20 4 18 13 – 55
BCHS 10 12 6 31 – 59
WE – Patterson 16, Forrester 12, Price 9, Bailey 9, Hymer 7, Sparks 2.
BC – Bertram 29, Ennis 16, Jackson 6, Delk 3, Murphy 3, Lockhart 2.
