After a slow start, the Barren County boys’ basketball team had a hill to climb in Tuesday’s Region 4 Tournament opening-round matchup against Metcalfe County.
The Trojans battled all night before finally reaching the top of the hill in the final seconds -- rallying for a 56-54 win over the Hornets.
Brey Bewley’s runner with 2.4 seconds gave Barren County (21-12) its only lead of the second half, allowing the Trojans to slip past Metcalfe County and into Monday’s semifinal round.
“It was a hard -ought game,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “We knew it would be. It’s Barren-Metcalfe. It’s two teams that are very similar in terms of having a lot of fight. They play hard. We play hard. We just kept saying, ‘If we can ever take the lead.’ We didn’t know it would be that late when we finally did.
“I’m just proud of our guys. I didn’t think we played well, but I thought Metcalfe had a lot to do with that.”
The Trojans played from behind most of the night, with Metcalfe County (13-19) holding the lead for more than 27 minutes.
Barren County led 6-3 early before Metcalfe County used a 12-0 run to move ahead 15-6. The Hornets' lead grew to 23-11 after a bucket by Jax Allen early in the second, but Barren County was able to chip away and cut the deficit to 30-25 by halftime.
Metcalfe County continued to keep Barren County at bay, leading by as much as eight points in the third before the Trojans trimmed the deficit to 37-35 heading into the fourth.
Barren County pulled within one on three occasions in the final period, but was turned away each time by Metcalfe County. The Hornets appeared in control when Allen’s bucket made the score 54-49 with 2:04 left, but were unable to score again -- opening the door for one final rally by Barren County.
Carson Beckham’s 3 pulled the Trojans within two with 1:44 left and Tate Spillman tied the score with a layup 16 seconds later.
That set the stage for Bewley, who dribbled just inside the lane, faked out his defender and dropped in the game-winner.
“We were trying to go to Eli (Brooks),” Cunningham said. “Brey had to give it up and by the time he got it back there wasn’t enough time to do what we wanted to do. We told Brey in the locker room, ‘That is for all the times people were yelling at him to shoot the ball or from the bench shoot the ball.’ ”
Metcalfe County had one final chance, but Allen’s desperation half-court 3 didn’t fall.
“They just made one more big play than we did,” Metcalfe County coach Brandon Brockman said. “Hat's off to them, but I couldn’t be more proud of (my team).”
Brooks had 15 points to lead Barren County, while Aiden Miller added 14 points. Beckham chipped in 11 points and Bewley finished with nine points and seven assists.
Wyatt Blythe finished with a game-high 22 points for Metcalfe County.
Barren County advanced to face Bowling Green in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Purples beat Barren County 72-63 on Feb. 6 and are 9-0 all-time against Barren County in the region tournament.
“Obviously we know how good Bowling Green is and the physicality that they play with, that coach (D.G.) Sherrill’s teams always play with,” Cunningham said.
BCHS 9 16 10 21 -- 56
MCHS 17 13 7 17 -- 54
BC -- Brooks 15, Miller 14, Beckham 11, Bewley 9, Spillman 6, Ogles 1.
MC -- Blythe 22, Button 12, Allen 11, Pendleton 5, Phelps 4.