The Bowling Green volleyball team opened defense of its Region 4 title with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-11) win over Todd County Central on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
Bowling Green (35-2) overcame a slow start to take control and run its win streak to 29 in a row against region opponents.
“This time of year it is survive and advance -- hope you can do enough to win one,” Bowling Green coach Tim Sharp said. “We came out a little flat. We started a little slow, didn’t have the urgency defensively that we really needed. … We were finally able to get loose, get the momentum going and turn it around.”
Bowling Green never trailed again in the first set after taking a 5-4 lead on a service error by Todd County Central, but the Lady Rebels were able to hang close for most of the set.
The Lady Purples got strong play at the net to finally get some distance, pulling away late. Lily-Cate Carver had four kills in the set, while Amirra Bailey had three kills.
“We were kind of nervous in the beginning. just trying to get the first-game jitters out of the way -- realizing it could be our last game,” Carver said. “Everyone helped out and we all came together.”
Todd County Central (24-12) led briefly in the second game before the Lady Purples scored four straight to surge in front 6-3. TCHS scored the next two points to climb within one before Bowling Green used a 13-4 run to break it open and move up 2-0 in the match.
Bowling Green used a decisive 9-0 run late in the third set to pull away and clinch a spot in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Carver led Bowling Green with 12 kills. Bailey added eight kills, while Elizabeth Maglinger added five kills and an ace.
“I think there is a huge target on our back,” Carver said. “I think anyone that comes in plays us feels like they have nothing to lose. We have to fight through and push to our finish.”
Bowling Green advances to face Allen County-Scottsville at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
ACS 3, Russell County 2
The Lady Patriots survived a tough first set and a five-point deficit in the final set to outlast Russell County (10-25, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14) in a five-set thriller. It was Allen County-Scottsville’s first region tournament win since 2008.
“I’m so proud of my young, scrappy group,” ACS coach Cameron Cook said. “We walk in -- nobody is going to be amazed by our height, but they can’t measure the heart that this group has. They fight every point. They are easy to coach. They have that edge about them. I am so appreciative that I get to coach them one more day.”
Russell County (30-8) started strong, with a 17-3 run to cruise through the first set.
Allen County-Scottsville (17-19) was able to regroup, pulling away late in the second set and holding off a late charge by Russell County in the third set to move up 2-1.
The Lady Patriots led most of the fourth set, but Russell County was able to outscore ACS 9-5 down the stretch to tie the match and force a fifth set.
Russell County jumped out quickly to a 7-2 advantage, but Allen County-Scottsville answered with a 9-2 run to take the lead 11-9. Russell County fought off two match points before a service error and kill by Jaedyn Mosby clinched the victory.
Ana Walker paced Allen County-Scottsville with 23 kills and two aces, while Mosby had 13 kills and two aces.
“This hasn’t happened in 14 years for us,” Walker said. “We’ve always been here, but we’ve never got past that first round. After that first set… we just had that mindset that we were going to win this game.”