The Bowling Green volleyball team ended Greenwood’s five-year reign as District 14 Tournament champion with a 3-1 (23-25, 31-29, 25-15, 25-16) win over the Lady Gators on Thursday at Greenwood High School.
Bowling Green (29-6) overcame a slow start to earn the second district tournament title in program history.
“I feel like we’ve been pushing since before the beginning of the season to get this done,” BG junior setter Kaia Barnett said. “We pushed and fought our hardest. We found our grit throughout the match and that’s what got us through the match.”
Bowling Green swept the Lady Gators in the regular season and entered the tournament as the top seed -- looking to join the 2013 Lady Purples as the only teams to win a district tournament. Greenwood (20-15) looked like it would earn the title for a six straight season in the early going, slipping past the Lady Purples late in the first set and jumping out to a 12-3 lead in the second set.
Bowling Green slowly chipped away, taking its first lead of the set at 24-23.
It was the first of three set points Greenwood fought off. The Lady Gators had three set points, the final one at 29-28 after a kill by Aubrey Packer. Bowling Green responded with three straight points -- including a kill by Charli Hodges -- to take the set and even the match 1-1.
“We knew with this being the district championship that Greenwood wasn’t going to go down without a fight,” Hodges said. “We knew they were going to come in playing hard. We knew that we just had to calm down and play our game.
“That second set meant everything. It gave us the push that we needed.”
Bowling Green fell behind 6-2 in the third set, but scored five straight to take the lead and steadily pulled away from there. The Lady Purples used a 10-0 run in the fourth set to take control and seal the district championship.
“I’m super proud of our kids,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “I’m happy for them to be able to come out and win a district championship. It’s something our program has not been able to do very often in the past.”
Lily-Kate Carver led Bowling Green with 13 kills, while Hodges added 11 kills.
Packer had 24 kills for Greenwood, while Emma Loiars added 11 kills.
Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said the second set was the difference in the match.
“It was a very emotional, long set,” Whittinghill said. “I had a feeling that if we win that set, we win the match. If you lose it, you have a hard time winning because the momentum swung on that set. I knew that third set was going to be hard for us to win because we were drained emotionally. We just couldn’t bounce back.”
Both teams will advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Monday at Russellville High School. Bowling Green will face Todd County Central, Barren County or Russell County. Greenwood will face Logan County, Allen County-Scottsville or Clinton County. Pairings will be determined on Friday.
Greenwood will be looking for a fourth straight Region 4 title, while Bowling Green will look to win the first region title in program history. The Lady Purples have reached the championship game last season and in 2012.
“We are so excited,” Barnett said. “We went to region last year and just want to keep pushing, keep going for what we have been driving for from the beginning (of the year) -- a region championship and to go to state.”