The Warren Central boys’ and Bowling Green girls’ basketball teams both remained unanimous number ones after the first week in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Both teams opened the season with a pair of dominant wins. Warren Central remains on top in a boys’ poll, with very little movement this week with the top four holding steady.
Bowling Green remains second with Franklin-Simpson third and Warren East fourth. Clinton County jumps four spots to fifth.
Butler County, Greenwood, Metcalfe County, South Warren and Monroe County round out the boys’ poll.
On the girls’ side, Barren County slides up a spot to two with Franklin-Simpson slipping a spot to third. Greenwood holds at fourth, while Metcalfe County moves up a spot to fifth.
Monroe County, Glasgow, Logan County, Butler County and South Warren rounds out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (11) 2-0 110 1
2. Bowling Green – 2-0 99 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 2-0 81 3
4. Warren East – 2-0 68 4
5. Clinton County – 1-1 51 9
6. Butler County – 3-1 45 10
7. Greenwood – 1-2 39 5
8. Metcalfe County – 1-2 28 6
9. South Warren – 2-1 26 –
10. Monroe County – 2-1 19 –
Others receiving votes: Barren County 16, Todd County Central 15, Edmonson County 5, Glasgow 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (11) 2-0 110 1
2. Barren County – 3-0 94 3
3. Franklin-Simpson – 2-1 86 2
4. Greenwood – 2-0 77 4
5. Metcalfe County – 2-0 60 6
6. Monroe County – 1-0 48 5
7. Glasgow – 1-1 36 –
8. Logan County – 1-2 25 7
9. Butler County – 1-0 21 10
10. South Warren – 1-1 17 9
Others receiving votes: Todd County Central 14, Allen County-Scottsville 11, Edmonson County 3, Cumberland County 2.