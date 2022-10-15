The Bowling Green football team's defense got its mojo back in Friday’s 35-7 win over Greenwood at Bowling Green High School.
After allowing 104 points in the last three games, Bowling Green (7-1 overall, 2-0 Class 5A, District 2) held the Gators to 205 yards and forced two turnovers to improve to 34-0 all-time against Greenwood.
The win, and South Warren’s win over Christian County, gave Bowling Green the top seed in the district and guaranteed home games in the first two rounds of the postseason.
BG coach Mark Spader said it was a big effort by his defense.
“That offense is difficult to prepare for,” Spader said. “They’ve got some really good guys running their offense, so I am really proud of how our guys stepped up.
“... I am glad to see our defense step up. It’s going to be important for us to do that if we want to pull this all together and go on a championship run.”
Bowling Green’s offense got off to a quick start, with Javen Huddleston scoring on a 98-yard touchdown run on the Purples’ first offensive play of the night.
“How about that, two weeks in a row he comes out the back end of it,” Spader said. “Anytime we can have a fast start, that is what we want.”
On the next possession, Purples quarterback Deuce Bailey connected with Easton Barlow for a 31-yard touchdown -- the first of four touchdown passes by Bailey. After Wick Dotson intercepted Greenwood’s Ryan Huff -- the sophomore QB’s first interception of the season - BG added to its lead on a 59-yard touchdown reception by Trevy Barber to make the score 21-0 midway through the second quarter. The offense sputtered for the remainder of the half and the third quarter, but the defense was able to keep Greenwood mostly at bay.
The Gators scored right before halftime on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lofton Howard to Gray Price, but Greenwood’s offense struggled to move the ball in the second half.
Bowling Green got some breathing room in the fourth with a pair of scores.
Bailey hit Matthew Klein in the end zone for a 5-yard TD reception with 9:18 left. On the next possession, Bailey and Barlow hooked up again on a 27-yard touchdown.
Dotson iced the win with his second interception of the night on Greenwood’s final possession.
“The South Warren game, we played an OK defensive game but we obviously always want to do better,” Dotson said. “The Father Ryan and Boyle County games kind of got us off track. This game kind of got us back on track.”
Bowling Green finished with 430 yards of offense.
Bailey threw for 226 yards, while Barlow had four catches for 84 yards and Huddleston ran for 122 yards.
“I think I am just going to have to accept the fact that we are going to win ugly,” Spader said. “We keep fighting out there. We fight against ourselves sometimes, but our offense is explosive. I’m sure preparing for us is tough.”
Huff finished 7-for-21 passing for 74 yards. Tel Tel Long paced the Gators' running game with 49 yards.
“We just have to make plays,” Greenwood coach WIlliam Howard said. “There were a bunch of times when the ball hit us in the chest and then the hands. A lot of times we had people open and we didn’t make a good enough pass to be able to catch it. We have to make those plays. We have to play a much more sound game than what we did.”
Both teams will wrap up district play next week.
Bowling Green plays at Christian County at 7 p.m. on Friday. Greenwood hosts South Warren at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
GHS 0 7 0 0 -- 7
BGHS 14 7 0 14 -- 35
First quarter
BG -- Javen Huddleston 98 run (Colin Fratus kick), 6:05
BG -- Easton Barlow 31 pass from Deuce Bailey (Fratus kick), 2:19
Second quarter
BG -- Trevy Barber 59 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 5:42
GW -- Gray Price 13 pass from Lofton Howard (Drew Smothers kick), 1:17
Fourth quarter
BG -- Matthew Klein 5 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 9:18
BG -- Barlow 27 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 3:08