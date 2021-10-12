The Region 4 girls’ soccer championship is set after Bowling Green and Greenwood breezed to semifinal victories on Tuesday at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Bowling Green rolled past Logan County 11-1, while Greenwood controlled the pace in a 5-1 win over Barren County.
After playing to penalty kicks in last week’s District 14 Tournament, with the Lady Gators coming out on top, the two teams will battle again for the Region 4 crown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Bowling Green Junior High School.
“We were happy to get through,” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “The team seemed to be playing well. That’s what you want to have coming in here in the region tournament.”
Bowling Green (15-4-2) scored three goals in the first 12 minutes to seize the momentum. Leah Jackson scored in the third minute and Devon Burr added a goal a minute later -- with Teegan Correa’s goal in the 13th minute making the score 3-0.
“I think we came out focused,” Lisa Correa said. “We knew what we wanted to do. We wanted to try to jump on them early and take care of business. That’s exactly what the girls did. I am happy with the way we played.”
Logan County (15-4-1) got on the board with a goal from Kadyn Costello, but Bowling Green closed the half with five goals -- three from Correa and two from Maggie Morris -- to make the score 8-1.
The Lady Purples scored three goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half to cap the scoring. Adelyn Drane started the scoring in the second half, Catherine Walker added a goal in the 52nd minute and Julia Highower added a goal six minutes later -- giving BG the victory via the KHSAA-mandated mercy rule. It was the second straight 10-goal win in the tournament for the Lady Purples.
“We just wanted to maintain our defense, not get a lot of goals on us -- start off strong and keep it that way,” Teegan Correa said.
Greenwood (15-6-1) eliminated Barren County from the region tournament for a sixth straight season -- the fifth time in the semifinals -- although Tuesday’s win was not as stressful as last season. The Lady Gators won 1-0, with the only goal coming on an own goal.
“Barren County always plays us really well,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “They are super physical and we always meet them in the region. They want to play hard and they play with a lot of heart. They are never an easy matchup and they come ready to win.”
Claire Allen gave the Lady Gators the lead seven minutes in and Hannah Carter added a goal late in the half to make the score 2-0.
Greenwood scored three goals in the first 17 minutes of the second half -- one each from Anna Drexel, Avery Buser and Sidney Murrell -- to push the advantage to five goals.
“I think we had really good starts to both halves,” Lechler said. “I give credit to the girls for that. They want to prove that they are better every day and they showed up today.”
Barren County (10-6-1) got on the board after a penalty kick from Ally Bell in the 59th minute, but was unable to get any closer.
“It felt really good,” Drexel said. “We were supposed to play them (in the regular season), but it got canceled due to Covid. We have been looking forward to this game all season. We’re just happy to come out and play the way we did.”
Greenwood now advances to Thursday, looking for a fourth straight region title. Bowling Green will try to win its first region crown since 2017.
“We always play hard against them and they play hard against us,” Lechler said. “It’s going to be whoever has got a little more in the tank that night. We will see how it goes.”