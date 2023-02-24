The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team will begin its quest for history at the Region 4 tournament, opening play against Glasgow at 6 p.m. on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The tournament begins Sunday and will continue through Saturday.
Bowling Green (21-10) enters with a 39-game winning streak against region foes, looking to become the first program to win four straight girls’ region titles. It would be the ninth title for the Lady Purples – all since 2010 – surpassing Allen County-Scottsville for the most all-time.
BG coach Calvin Head said right now the focus is on Glasgow.
“It’s one game at a time,” Head said. “Right now our focus is on Glasgow. I have to go and figure out how to prepare for them on a short turnaround. Hopefully, we will have our kids ready to go on Monday. If we can get that first one we will look to the next one, but we have to get that one first.”
Glasgow (14-17) advanced to the District 15 championship after a last-second win against Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Scotties led going into the fourth quarter before falling to Barren County 35-27 in Thursday’s championship game.
Bowling Green and Glasgow did not meet in the regular season, although there are ties between the programs with Glasgow head coach Kelsey Kirkpatrick a former assistant at BG.
“Coach Kirkpatrick was on our staff four or five years ago,” Head said. “We know that she’s going to have her kids prepared. I’ve seen them a couple of times. They play extremely hard. I feel like we have our work cut out for us.”
The winner of Glasgow and Bowling Green will meet the winner of Metcalfe County and Logan County, who will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Metcalfe County (19-9) won the District 16 tournament, while Logan County (18-13) finished runner-up in District 13. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
District 14 runner-up Greenwood (15-16) will face District 13 champion Russellville (15-14) at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in a matchup of unlikely teams in the field. Greenwood upset South Warren in the opening round of the District 14 tournament to earn its spot, while Russellville defeated top seed Franklin-Simpson in round one of the District 13 tournament before beating Logan County in the finals.
The two teams met on Dec. 6, with Greenwood winning 56-47.
“They are playing some of the best basketball of anybody in the region right now,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “You can’t compare a third game of the season to what is going on right now, simply because both of the teams are completely different. That being said, we are extremely confident going into this tournament. I’m excited to see where it goes.”
The winner of Greenwood and Russellville will face the winner of Barren County and Clinton County, who will meet at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Barren County (26-6) won the District 15 tournament, while Clinton County (14-18) finished as runner-up in District 16. The two teams met in the regular-season finale, with Barren County winning 66-29.
The semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the championship set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Head said he expects a competitive tournament.
“There is not an easy path,” Head said. “I think Fourth Region girls basketball is underrated because we’ve got really good coaching, really good individual talent among the different teams in this field.”