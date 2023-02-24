Lady Purples win fifth straight district tournament
Bowling Green's Tanaya Bailey (12) shoots a layup over Greenwood's Kayla Grant (32) in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team will begin its quest for history at the Region 4 tournament, opening play against Glasgow at 6 p.m. on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The tournament begins Sunday and will continue through Saturday.

