The Bowling Green baseball team got its 2022 season off to an impressive start with a 19-0 win over Logan County on Tuesday at Harold Stahl Field.
Bowling Green (1-0) used a huge first inning to take control and Dillon Maners held Logan County without a hit over three innings as the Purples made it four straight opening-day wins.
“I thought we played pretty clean,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “We came in the bottom of the first and the hit parade started. I told the guys one of our focuses is that we know we are not going to hit a lot of home runs and drive the ball. We are going to try to keep it on the ground, in the ballpark and try to do some things. I thought we did a great job with that.”
After Maners held Logan County (0-1) scoreless in the first Bowling Green’s offense exploded, batting around twice in the bottom of the first.
Patrick Forbes homered two batters in to get the Purples on the board and added a two-run double later in the inning. The first 12 batters reached for Bowling Green, which put up 16 runs in the first on 11 hits. Leadoff hitter Blake Ginter had three hits in the inning with four RBIs and two runs scored. Turner Nottmeier and Spencer Newman also drove in two runs in the first.
“Hitting is contagious,” Forbes said. “I think we put up 11 runs without an out recorded. I hit three times in the first inning. I don’t think that has ever happened in my life.”
Daniel Murphy added an RBI single and Ginter drew a bases-loaded walk in a three-run second that capped the scoring for Bowling Green.
Ginter finished with three hits, while Forbes, Maners and Nottmeier had two hits each.
“It was a good start to the season,” Forbes said. “It really set the tone. I think some people have been doubting us, but we put a lot of runs up. Dillon set the tone on the mound. He did a great job.”
Maners faced one over the minimum in three innings of work -- walking two with three strikeouts. He threw 52 pitches, 29 for strikes.
“I realize they haven’t got their scrimmages in,” Isenberg said. “Most high schools right now don’t have their pitchers extended to where they want them and there is going to be some sloppiness in there.
“... It’s still early. I know Logan will look a lot better. (Ethan) Meguiar is a great coach and he will have them ready by the end of the season.”
Chance Sweeney and Wyatt Blake were the only two players to reach base for the Cougars.
Bowling Green plays at Franklin-Simpson at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Logan County plays at South Warren at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
LCHS 000 -- 0 0 1
BGHS (16)3X -- 19 14 0
WP: Maners LP: Slaughter