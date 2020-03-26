Davion Downey was off to a torrid start at Baylor University. Luke Brown was making an impact in his first season at the University of Louisville, part of a team with national championship aspirations.
Just as both were getting into the swing of things, the 2020 college baseball season came to an abrupt halt with the NCAA shutting down the season due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
It's created a unique situation for Downey, a former Warren East standout, and Brown, who played at Bowling Green High School and spent his freshman season at Western Kentucky University. Both players saw their junior season come to and end prematurely, with their hopes of a professional career also uncertain with MLB's June draft still in doubt.
"It feels unreal," Brown told the Daily News in a phone interview. "It's just all crazy, but we have to do what we have to do. The season is over. We have to prepare for next year and keep working."
Brown and his teammates were preparing for the opening home series of conference play, set to host Notre Dame in first home series in Atlantic Coast Conference play when the NCAA announced on March 12 that the College World Series would be canceled this year - effectively ending the college baseball season. The ACC announced all spring sports were canceled through the remainder of the scholastic year five days later.
Brown said the cancellation was tough because the team believed it could make a run at a national championship.
"We had a really good team and we were starting to light it up a little bit," Brown said. "It's kind of tough because we had a great pitching staff. I feel like we had some of the best pitchers in the nation. I feel the same way about our hitters, so it's kind of tough but there is nothing we can really do about it."
Brown ended the season hitting .328 in 17 games - 16 starts - with a .384 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases.
Downey and the Baylor Bears were preparing for a weekend series against Grand Canyon University when the team was told to meet head coach Steve Rodriguez in the locker room for a team meeting. Rodriguez told the team about the cancellation of the College World Series during that meeting. The Big 12 canceled the rest of the spring season the next day. When the season ended Downey had appeared in 10 games, all starts, hitting .389 - second on the team. Downey had a .463 on-base percentage and was slugging a team-best .639.
"We were all devastated by the whole situation, but it's something nobody can control," Downey told the Daily News in a phone interview. "It really sucks for all of us, especially with it being the last season for our seniors. Personally I feel like it is an opportunity, something God is throwing our way. I feel like we just need to keep doing what we can do. We just have to stay positive and keep moving forward and make sure our bodies are ready to go when we get back on the field."
Even though their seasons are done, Downey and Brown have both stayed on their respective campuses preparing for their future.
Brown said he is trying to keep lifting and keeps hitting. Downey is also doing workouts at home in Waco, Texas. Both players are eligible to be selected in this June's MLB draft, but if that draft will happen is still in doubt as MLB continues to contemplate how it will move forward once it can start the 2020 season.
Brown was already drafted in the 2019 draft, taken by the New York Yankees in the 25th round, but opted to return to school.
"That's pretty tough, but even if there isn't a draft I love it up here in Louisville," Brown said. "I'm just going to prepare and then try to have a good year next year."
Downey is also hoping there is a draft, but keeps it in perspective if MLB opts not to do it this year.
"If we don't, it is no biggie," Downey said. "We still get to come back next year. And if we do get drafted next year, we get a degree. Nothing in life is worth more than a degree. Now you can get drafted and have a degree - have that to fall back on if nothing goes your way."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.