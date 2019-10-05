Bowling Green junior Lexi Paszkiewicz turned in a top-25 finish Saturday in the Greater Louisville Classic cross country meet at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park.
Paszkiewicz finished 22nd overall in the 5,000-meter invitational race, clocking a time of 19 minutes, 26.30 seconds.
Madison Central's Ciara O'Shea won the girls' individual title with a time of 18:10.00.
Warren East's Emma Steff was 48th in 20:10.60. The Lady Raiders finished 40th in the team standings. Oldham County won the team championship.
In the boys' invitational 5,000-meter race, Warren East's Will Lovell turned in the top finish by an area runner after placing 46th overall in 16:49.70. The Raiders' Garrett Elrod was 70th in 17:10.30. Warren East was 28th in the boys' team standings.
Madison Central's Conner O'Shea won the boys' race with a time of 15:16.70. Madison Central also won the boys' team competition.
Girls' soccer
Glasgow 11, Monroe County 0
Aubrey Phillips scored four goals to pace Glasgow's girls' soccer team to an 11-0 win over Monroe County on Saturday in the District 15 Tournament semifinals at Monroe County High School.
Dinah Miranda added two goals and an assist for the Lady Scotties. Cari Vaught and Olivia Wilson each had a goal and an assist, while Abigail Dickinson, Kirsten Crowe and Samantha Stone each chipped in with a goal.
Also for Glasgow, Emma Watson had two assists and Brianna Mosier and Autumn Copass added one assist each.
Lady Scotties goalkeeper Paige Burd made two saves to earn the shutout.
Glasgow (12-4) moves on to Sunday's District 15 Tournament championship against Barren County, which beat host Monroe County 8-0. Game time is 2 p.m. in Tompkinsville.
Warren East 5, Grayson County 0
Homestanding Warren East closed out the regular season with a 5-0 shutout over Grayson County on Saturday.
Sydney Moutardier tallied a hat trick with three goals for the Lady Raiders. Lucy Patterson and Tanaya Bailey each added a goal for Warren East, which has won eight straight.
The Lady Raiders next head into Sunday's 4:30 p.m., matchup against Warren Central in the District 14 Tournament at Greenwood.
Boys' soccer
Barren County 8, Monroe County 0
Aden Nyekan tallied six goals for Barren County as the Trojans rolled to an 8-0 win over host Monroe County in the District 15 Tournament semifinals Saturday.
Seth Mitchell added a goal and four assists, Pacey Botts had a goal and an assist and Corbin Wyatt chipped in with an assist in the win.
Trojans goalkeeper Cody Copas had two saves in the shutout.
Barren County (12-5) returns to action Sunday against Glasgow in the District 15 Tournament championship. Game time is 4 p.m. in Tompkinsville.
