Lexi Paszkiewicz picked up her second victory of the season by winning the 54th Owensboro Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in a time of 19 minutes, 38.85 seconds.
The Bowling Green junior won the Purple Strider Invitational at Kereiakes Park the week before. Bella von Steinfort finished 11th, Natalie Carson was 12th and Bell Alcott was 56th for the Lady Purples.
South Warren claimed the girls' title with 20 points, 47 better than second-place White House-Heritage High. All five Spartan scorers finished in the top 10. Taylor Brown led the team, finishing third in a time of 20:06.18. Anslee Crosby was fourth, Megan Kitchens was sixth, Brooklyn Wilkins was seventh and Ryleigh Johnson was eighth.
Trigg County finished third (75), Hancock County was fourth (94), Butler County was fifth (122) and Hopkins County Central was sixth in the team standings.
Autumn Jenkins led the Lady Bears by finishing 13th in a time of 21:55.74. Briley Webster was 36th, Marciela Rafael-Vargas was 40th, Samantha Henderson was 55th and Hannah Winchel was 58th for Butler County.
Bowling Green was second in the boys' race with 68 points, finishing 22 points behind Apollo. Thomas Tinius had the best finish for the Purples, placing fifth in a time of 17:08.14. Gabe Wiles and Mike Kanan finished seventh and eighth, respectively, Cole Renfrow was 23rd and Tate Sine was 27th.
Grayson County was third (74) and South Warren was fourth (106). Brandon Irvin posted the best finish for the Spartans by placing 15th in 17:59.04. Hunter Clemons finished directly behind him, Kellen Patterson was 20th, Patrick Stiltner was 25th and Bryce McAlister was 33rd.
Butler County was 11th (316) and Franklin-Simpson was 14th (382).
Parker Smith finished 30th in a time of 18:33.33 to lead the Bears. Bowen Kirby (80th), Conner Glass (92nd), Jacob Camp (98th) and Ty Maxfield (101st) added scoring finishes.
Hayden Minnicks led the Wildcats by finishing 44th in a time of 19:16.28. Joe Maloney (87th), Javarius Rogan (107th), Kevin Mathews (140th) and Aaron Swindall (151st) recorded scoring finishes.
E.G. Plummer Invitational
Warren East's boys' cross country team took second in Saturday's E.G. Plummer Invitational in Danville.
The Raiders finished with 58 points to finish second behind South Laurel (40) in the 11-team meet.
Will Lovell led the Raiders with a third-place finish in 17:45.1. Other scoring finishes for Warren East came from Garrett Elrod (fourth), Mason Richardson (fifth), Trey Colson (seventh) and Trevor Hudnall (45th).
In the girls' meet, the Lady Raiders' Emma Steff finished second overall in 21:24.4. Warren East (180) was seventh in the 10-team meet, won by Bourbon County (33).
Other scorers for the Lady Raiders were Cady Schoeck (30th), Emma McGuffey (47th), Reyna Morales (52nd) and Cheyenne Stark (68th).
Boys' soccer
Boots and Butts Soccer Classic
The Warren Central boys' soccer team will be playing for its third straight Boots and Butts Classic title Sunday after two wins in the tournament in Hopkinsville on Saturday.
The Dragons came from behind to beat Franklin County 5-1 in the first game. Leo Ndikumana gave Warren Central a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the first half. Ahmed Delic made it a 3-1 lead in the 42nd minute and the junior scored his second goal to make it 4-1 in the 63rd minute. He finished the hat trick in the 78th minute to cap off the win.
Warren Central shut out Hopkinsville 3-0 in its second game to earn a spot in the final.
Fahrudin Alic put the Dragons in the lead in the 62nd minute. Ndikumana gave Warren Central some breathing room with a 77th-minute goal and Eh Moo capped off the win by scoring in the 79th minute.
Warren Central will face West Jessamine in the title game Sunday at 11 a.m. West Jessamine beat Apollo 4-1 and Campbell County 5-1 in the tournament Saturday.
Girls' soccer
Lady Eagle Invitational
Greenwood notched a pair of victories in Saturday's Lady Eagle Invitational in Zionsville, Ind.
The Lady Gators topped Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.) 2-1 in Saturday's first game. Anna Haddock tallied both goals for Greenwood off assists from Annabel Justice and Sarah Wiles.
In the second game against Penn (Ind.), the Lady Gators again came away with a 2-1 win. Haddock tallied an unassisted goal and Wiles scored the other goal off a punt from Greenwood goalkeeper Elizabeth DeMarse.
Greenwood (8-1) is back in action Sept. 14 at Marshall County.
Marion County 4, Warren East 2
Warren East dropped a 4-2 road decision to Marion County on Saturday.
Sydney Moutardier and Lucy Patterson tallied the goals for the Lady Raiders. Goalkeeper Abbey Minor finished with five saves.
Warren East (5-5) plays at Butler County on Monday.
