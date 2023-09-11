It was a clean sweep in the team standings of the Van Meter Cup for Bowling Green, with both teams wrapping up team titles after Monday’s final round at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Bowling Green boys finished with a team score of 292, 16 shots better than runner-up Greenwood. It was BG’s third straight Van Meter Cup win and sixth in the last seven events.
“Region tournament is eight days from now,” BG coach Adam Whitt said. “This is a definite momentum builder for that. We think Greenwood is one of our biggest competitions that day, so it is nice to get a win over them this close to region tournament time. You get to see a little today of what we think will make us so good. We have four guys at 38 or better. It seems like it can be a different guy each time out.”
The Lady Purples took the team crown with a score 344, two shots better than South Warren.
“I’m really proud of them,” BG coach Logan Steenbergen said. “They’ve worked really hard this season. They are working well together. They have shown improvement. We had kind of a dip in the middle of our season, but we are heading in the right direction.”
The Van Meter Cup is an event for the Bowling Green/Warren County schools that is played in two nine-hole rounds. Round 1 was three weeks ago with the boys playing the front 9 at BG Country Club and the girls playing the back 9. Play was reversed on Monday to complete the 18-hole event.
While Bowling Green claimed the team titles, the individual crowns went to Greenwood’s Jacob Lang and South Warren’s Elsie Espinola.
Lang fired a 33 on Monday to finish 4-under par 68 overall.
“I’m just happy to get it done, for sure,” Lang said. “To be named basically district champion, it always has a good ring to it. I’m super happy, super blessed to be able to have this opportunity and get it done.”
It was Lang’s second win in three days at BG Country Club and his third this golf season. Lang won the Bowling Green Invitational on Saturday.
“I play here every day,” Lang said. “It just felt like another round. Honestly, I just went out and did my thing. It played a little bit easier than it did Saturday, but still I was able to pick up where I left off.”
BG’s Ben Davenport finished second, one shot back of Lang. Davenport matched Lang with a 33 on Monday, but began the day one shot back.
“I came in and knew I was one shot behind,” Davenport said. “I got to each box. I hit the shot I needed to. I stayed consistent and I made a few putts out there.”
Graham Hightower from Bowling Green was third after carding a 36, the same score he carded in the opening round.
South Warren finished third in the team standings (335), led by a two-round score of 78 from Miles Eaton. Warren East shot a 373, with A’Sean Rigsby leading the way with a two-round score of 89.
Robbie Dye had the best score for Warren Central, finishing with a two-round total of 102.
On the girls’ side, Espinola overcame a two-shot deficit after the first round by shooting a 36 on Monday. She finished the event with a two-round score of 77, one shot better than Caroline Childers.
“I didn’t expect that I could,” Espinola said. “Three weeks ago I shot 41 and this weekend I shot 83, so I practiced for five hours yesterday and shot even today.”
Espinola said she mainly worked on her driver during Sunday’s practice session.
“Even though I didn’t hit fairways today my irons and wedges were good, so I was able to get out of trouble,” Espinola said. “It gives me more confidence going into postseason. I get really nervous for the bigger tournaments. It feels good to know I can do good and score well.”
Bowling Green’s Childers followed up her 39 in the first round with a 39 on Monday to finish with a two-day score of 78.
“I’m really proud of myself today,” Childers said. “I was 3-over through three holes and finished 3-over, so I held it together. I was aware I came in with the lead today, but I knew anything could happen. I just had to keep my head calm and focus.”
South Warren’s Stella Forney finished third with a two-round score of 84.
Greenwood was the only other school with a full team on the girls’ side, finishing with a team score of 499. Langley Hunt led the way with a 97.
Warren East’s Briley Choate finished with a 96, while Warren Central’s Darby Meredith finished with 139.