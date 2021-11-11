BG trio sign with in-state schools

A trio of Bowling Green High School athletes signed letters of intent Thursday to play for in-state Division I schools.
Turner Buttry signed to play basketball at Eastern Kentucky, Patrick Forbes signed to play baseball at Louisville, while Philip Khenner signed to swim at Kentucky.
Buttry, who committed to Eastern Kentucky early in the recruiting process, said he was happy to finally make it official Thursday.
“It kind of hit this morning that everything was happening now, so it was great to sign today,” Buttry said. “Before they offered me, I fell in love with their play style and then when they offered me I really got into looking into them and watching all their games, talking to their coaches about their play style. They shoot a lot of 3s. They play really fast. Their coach is a player’s coach first. When they offered me, it wasn’t too long after before I knew I had to take advantage of that.”
Buttry was one of the top guards in the region last season, averaging 14.9 points for a Bowling Green team that advanced to the state tournament. Buttry shot 51% from 3-point range and 92.9% from the free-throw line.
He said it is a relief to sign now, allowing him to focus on his senior season with Bowling Green.
“The EKU part can wait until next year,” Buttry said. “Of course I am still going to be watching all of their games and that stuff, but I have unfinished business here. Our team does too. We need to take care of that, but it’s definitely a relief (to sign today).”
Forbes said signing with Louisville is something he’s thought about for a long time.
“This is incredible,” Forbes said. “I’ve always dreamed of this day, especially for it to be with my dream school Louisville. I love everything about Louisville. I love the coaches, the program. It’s awesome.”
Forbes hit .406 last season for a Bowling Green team that won the Region 4 championship. He also logged 11⅔ innings on the mound, but said plans are for him to play in the field at Louisville.
He added he is happy to be able to focus on his senior season with the recruiting process out of the way.
“I’m really excited,” Forbes said. “I think we have a great team this year. I’m just really looking forward to it.”
Like Forbes, Khenner said his choice was a long time in the making.
“It’s really amazing,” Khenner said. “Everything I have wanted since middle school has finally come true. It’s a really great day.”
Khenner is coming off a strong junior season in which he won region titles in the 200-yard freestyle and 200 free relay, while finishing second in the 100 free and 400 free relay.
He said he is happy to be signed and is eager to start his senior season in the pool.
“It takes a huge burden off my shoulders,” Khenner said. “Now that I don't have to focus on being recruited, I can just work to swim as fast as I can and be the best swimmer that I can.”