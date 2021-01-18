The Bowling Green boys and Barren County girls remain in the top spot in the latest Daily News Area Top 10, although the Trojanettes' grip on the top spot slips slightly.
After being a unanimous No. 1 last week, Barren County received nine of 11 first-place votes this week. Bowling Green, which received one first-place vote, holds at second while Greenwood remains at third.
Russell County, which received one first-place vote, climbs two spots to fourth, while Warren Central holds at fifth.
A pair of new entries occupy the next two spots with Metcalfe County sixth and Monroe County seventh. Glasgow, Warren East and South Warren round out the girls' poll.
On the boys' side the Purples remain a unanimous No. 1, while Warren Central remains second. Clinton County moves up to third, with Allen County-Scottsville fourth and Greenwood fifth.
Franklin-Simpson, Barren County, Metcalfe County, Edmonson County and Glasgow round out the boys' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Eleven voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (11) 4-0 120 1
2. Warren Central – 1-1 90 2
3. Clinton County – 6-0 87 4
4. Allen County-Scottsville – 4-1 71 5
5. Greenwood – 3-3 60 3
6. Franklin-Simpson – 2-1 55 9
7. Barren County – 3-3 42 6
8. Metcalfe County – 4-2 37 10
9. Edmonson County – 3-0 20 –
10. Glasgow – 2-3 13 –
Others receiving votes: South Warren 10, Logan County 8, Russellville 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Barren County (9) 4-1 108 1
2. Bowling Green (1) 3-3 97 2
3. Greenwood – 2-1 66 3
4. Russell County (1) 3-2 61 6
5. Warren Central – 1-0 60 5
6. Metcalfe County – 3-2 49 –
7. Monroe County – 3-1 45 –
8. Glasgow – 3-2 41 8
9. Warren East – 0-2 19 4
10. South Warren – 2-2 18 9
Others receiving votes: Russellville 15, Edmonson County 13, Franklin-Simpson 8, Butler County 3, Todd County Central 3.
