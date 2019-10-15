The Bowling Green girls’ soccer team used a second-half flurry to roll past Franklin-Simpson 8-1 in the semifinals of the Region 4 Tournament on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
Bowling Green (10-10) scored seven goals in the second half to pull away and advance to Thursday’s region championship game.
“We are real excited about going back to the region final,” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “Sometimes you take it for granted, but not this year. Thursday will be a new game and we will have our work cut out for us, but we are up for challenges and this team never quits.”
Bowling Green had 10 shots on goal without success in the first 21 minutes, including a shot by Emma Kate Widener that hit the post. Less than a minute after Widener’s near goal, she was able to finish with a shot from about 20 yards out that gave the Lady Purples the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Purples had a couple of more shots hit the post in the first half, but the lead remained 1-0 at halftime.
“Soccer is like that – it’s a game of inches,” Correa said. “Sometimes it is tough like that. They just kept plugging away and settled down in the second half.”
Bowling Green finally pulled away early in the second half.
Ella Farley scored in the 49th minute, with Reagan Fields scoring a minute later to make it 3-0. Less than a minute later, Haley Stevens scored on a penalty kick to push the margin to four goals.
Catherine Walker’s shot that tucked into the left corner of the net stretched the lead to 5-0 in the 54th minute. Leah Jackson added another goal in the 59th minute with Franklin-Simpson (6-9-1) able to break through on a goal by Kate Norwood in the 66th minute.
Bowling Green added two more goals late, as a header by Fields in the 72nd minute and Widener’s second goal of the night one minute later capped the scoring.
“(The first half) was frustrating, but I think we all know that if we just calm down and play our game we are going to be able to pull through,” Widener said. “Once we get on a roll, we are able to keep it going.”
Goalkeeper Caroline Miller had a save for Bowling Green. Lexi Phillips had 19 saves for Franklin-Simpson.
Bowling Green will now face Greenwood at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Gators won 3-0 in the regular season and beat the Lady Purples 4-0 in last week’s District 14 title game.
“We’ve seen them twice and played a good first half against them in the first game,” Correa said. “They got a couple of goals on us and kind of took the wind out of our sails. The second time we played them it was a tough game. We have our work cut for us.
“This team is a special team, though. They are a team that doesn’t back down from challenges.”
