The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team survived a test before pulling away in Tuesday’s Region 4 Tournament with an opening 62-45 win over Franklin-Simpson at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green (25-6) scored the final 12 points to make it 15 straight wins in the opening round of the region tournament.
“It’s definitely a good win for us,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “Hat's off to Franklin. I thought they had a great game plan. In the first half every run we made, Franklin answered. I thought in the second half -- especially the third quarter -- that we buckled down defensively. We got the game going a little bit faster. If the game is fast, that is when we are at our best.”
Bowling Green got off to a strong start, scoring the first six points and building a 21-11 lead after one, but Franklin-Simpson (18-9) was able to change the momentum in the second quarter. The Wildcats went 6-for-9 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to erupt for 21 points -- trimming the deficit to 33-32 by halftime.
The Purples opened the second half with an 11-1 run to stretch the advantage back to double digits. Franklin-Simpson made one more run -- getting within 50-45 after a layup with OJ Gamble with five minutes left -- but MJ Wardlow hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and the BG defense shut out the Wildcats the rest of the way to seal the win.
“As a sophomore playing big minutes all season, I felt like it was my job to step up,” Wardlow said. “That’s what I did -- hit those shots to give us that lead.”
Wardlow led the Purples with 16 points, while Turner Buttry added 14 points.
Jalen Briscoe led Franklin with 16 points, while Gabe Jones added 13 points. The Wildcats were without leading scorer and lone senior Andreyas Miller, who missed the postseason with a broken hand.
“When I sit down and look back at it I am sure I will be happy, but right now I’m not,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “I’m not satisfied with the way things went. I feel like we could have played better in the second half. We just have to get better.”
Bowling Green advances to face Clinton County at 6 p.m. on Monday.
“We are going to have to try to do what we do and do a good job of it,” Sherrill said. “It will be a hard-fought basketball game. It will be a physical basketball game.
“We watched them. I’ve seen them a little bit on film. We are going to have to exploit what we think we can against them and (Clinton County coach Todd Messer) will certainly figure out what he can exploit against us.”
BGHS 21 12 13 16 -- 62
FSHS 11 21 4 9 -- 45
BG -- Wardlow 16, Buttry 14, E. Starks 9, Bailey 9, Ritter 9, Lin 2, D. Starks 2, Gurley 1.
FS -- Briscoe 14, Jones 13, Dickerson 6, Vincent 5, Gamble 4, Mylor 3.
Clinton County 43, Glasgow 40
Clinton County's Cohen Davis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Bulldogs survived a late rally by Glasgow and advanced to the region semifinals for the third time in four years.
“That was huge for him because he had struggled a little bit and gotten down on himself earlier in the game,” Clinton County coach Todd Messer said. “I was pretty hard on his defensive effort… but he stepped up when the time was needed.”
Clinton County (22-8) led most of the night -- with its advantage growing to as much as nine points in the second half. Glasgow (14-14) slowly chipped away, getting within one point on a 3 by Sam Bowling with 33 seconds left. Clinton County got two free throws from Bryson Cross to make the score 40-37, but Bowling hit a 3 with 8.8 seconds remaining to tie the game.
Clinton County got the ball in the frontcourt and called timeout, with Blake Melton taking the ball out under the basket and finding Davis open for the game-winner in the left corner.
“It was a good shot for him,” Glasgow coach James Willett said. “I think they were 1-for-9 (from 3-point range) heading into that shot. I would do it again. I would live with it. Unfortunately, that was one of the two they made -- the game-winner.”
Bowling finished with a game-high 24 points.
Nick Delk led Clinton County with 12 points.
Clinton County advances to face Bowling Green in the region tournament for the third time in four years and the fifth time since 2010. The Purples have won eight straight in the series, including a 66-50 win in the opening round of the region tournament last season.
“Bowling Green, with their athleticism and length and one of the best guards in the state of Kentucky, is always a problem,” Messer said. “They beat us two out of the last three years and I give Buttry a lot of credit. I thought every time we were ready to make a run, he was able to control the game and was the biggest reason we haven’t been able to get the win when we needed it.”
GHS 7 7 10 16 -- 40
CCHS 9 6 16 12 -- 43
GHS -- Bowling 24, Poland 5, Cerwinske 3, Myers 3, Phillips 3, Pippen 2.
CC -- Delk 12, Cross 9, Melton 8, Stockton 4, Davis 3, Hay 3, Dearborn 2, Netwzman 2.