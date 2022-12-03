Bowling Green girls’ basketball coach Calvin Head got a glimpse of his team’s potential in Saturday’s 56-33 win over Franklin-Simpson in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
In a rematch of last year’s Region 4 title game, Bowling Green (2-0) used a barrage of 3-pointers and a stingy second-half defense to break away and run its win streak to 28 straight against region opponents.
The win, combined with a 62-30 season-opening victory against Madisonville-North Hopkins, was a big step forward for his team, according to Head.
“They’ve got more in them than they’ve shown me in practice,” Head joked. “We haven’t had consistent practices so I've been worried, really trying to push them. I thought they showed a lot of resiliency and toughness, which is what we were trying to pull out of them. Hopefully we can grow from that.”
The teams battled to a near stalemate for a half before Bowling Green took control.
Franklin-Simpson (2-1) led 9-7 after a 3 from Malyea Partinger early in the second quarter before BG scored eight straight to regain the advantage.
The Lady Cats battled back to tie the score 20-all on a layup by Ashanti Johnson with 53 seconds left in the half, but Katy Smiley gave Bowling Green the momentum back with a pair of 3s to make the score 26-20 at halftime.
“She was big, momentum-wise, coming into halftime,” Head said. “She was huge. We know she can shoot it. I hope that will allow her to be a little more comfortable. She hasn’t been very comfortable in the first two scrimmages and even (Friday night against Madisonville-North Hopkins). She’s been struggling a little bit, so hopefully that will help her.”
Smiley’s 3s opened the floodgates for Bowling Green. The Lady Purples opened the second half with 17 straight points that included five 3s to build a 43-20 advantage. Hadley Turner ended a seven-minute scoring drought with a putback for the Lady Cats with 1:13 left in the quarter, but Franklin was unable to get the deficit under 20 points the rest of the way.
“I thought Franklin had an outstanding game plan,” Head said. “Everybody knows we are a drive-heavy team. Once we got in the rhythm shooting the basketball, I thought we did a really good job out of our offense getting those shots. We practice those. They shot it with confidence. They moved the ball. They shared it well.”
Smiley led the Lady Purples with 12 points off the bench – all from 3-point range. BG finished 10-for-23 from 3-point range – 5-for-7 in the decisive third quarter.
“I think it is a great confidence builder for me and all my other teammates,” Smiley said. “We were all hitting shots for us. They were all falling for us. After the first few minutes of the game, we were executing the offense really well. It was just a really good all-around (effort).”
JaSiyah Franklin added 10 points for Bowling Green, while Saniyah Shelton and Meadow Tisdale finished with eight points each.
Partinger led Franklin-Simpson with 11 points in the first of two regular-season meetings between the schools this season. The two teams will meet again at Franklin-Simpson on Jan. 10.
“They hit 10 3s,” FS coach Ashley Taylor said. “When you hit 10 3s in a ballgame, and it doesn’t come from your main players, as a coach you have to feel good about it – but now we have to make adjustments.
“I’m happy with what we got out of the first game. I’m looking for us to build on it. We will forget about this game and get ready for South Warren on Tuesday.”
The Lady Cats will play South Warren at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Bowling Green plays at Logan County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
FSHS 6 14 4 9 – 33
BGHS 7 19 23 7 – 56
FS – Partinger 11, Nolan 6, Turner 4, Smith 3, Savage 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, McAlister 2.
BG – Smiley 12, Franklin 10, Tisdale 8, Shelton 8, Campbell 6, J. Bailey 5, T. Bailey 5, Potter 2.