Katy Smiley discusses Bowling Green's win over Franklin-Simpson.

Bowling Green girls’ basketball coach Calvin Head got a glimpse of his team’s potential in Saturday’s 56-33 win over Franklin-Simpson in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you