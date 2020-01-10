After spending its first five years of existence in the Middle Tennessee Athletic Conference, Bowling Green Christian Academy will play football independently and will accept all high school athletes to the team, regardless of whether they attend BGCA.
The move is spurred by decreased participation in football. According to the Warriors’ head coach, Don Brown, the team only had 14 players on the roster last season and is expected to have even fewer in 2020.
“As long as they haven’t graduated from high school, then they can play with us,” Brown said. “What that means is we will not be eligible for the postseason through the Middle Tennessee Athletic Conference, but we’ve decided that that will be OK.”
Eight-man football, as played by BGCA, has produced several college players in recent years from the middle Tennessee area and boasts at least one current NFL player, Leighton Vander Esch of the Dallas Cowboys.
Brown made it clear that he is not actively attempting to poach players from other schools’ rosters and will instead be focusing on home-schooled students and others, such as students at Lighthouse Academy, who might not otherwise have a chance to play football.
“If kids want to play football and they had the opportunity to play in their school and they want to play for that team, I would not want to take them from that football program,” Brown said. “But if you’re potentially going to be on the sideline or you’re interested in being a part of a Christian high school football team where you might have a little more success because it’s eight-man, then we would welcome you.”
According to BGCA Athletic Director Kris Fields, the Warrior basketball squad is currently in its second season of playing independent of a conference, which he said has been largely successful so far. Fields reiterated that the Warriors are not attempting to steal athletes from local public school teams.
“If a kid made the basketball team at South Warren, the likelihood of us getting them would be pretty low,” Fields said. “They would think that they would get recognized more at the public school level then they would at a private school or a Christian-based school.”
The school’s most successful season came in 2018 when the Warriors finished 7-3 and won their first postseason bowl game. Last season, BGCA finished the season with a record of 2-8, which Brown attributed to the lack of players on the roster, but made it into the MTAC playoffs due to a forfeit by another team that left the conference midseason to play independently.
The team has produced six league all-stars and four eight-man All-American players since its inception in 2015.
According to Brown, the team will continue to play eight-man football, unless roster numbers dramatically improve, in which case he said he wouldn’t rule out scheduling 11-man games.
Player fees will be the same for outside players and BGCA students – about $350.
For those who are interested in playing, the Warriors generally practice from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, with games played Fridays. Practices and home games take place at WKU’s Hattie L. Preston Intramural Sports Complex on Industrial Drive. Interested parties can contact Brown at DBrownEmail1969@gmail.com.
