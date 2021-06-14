The accolades have continued to roll in for a handful of area high school baseball players as the spring season draws to a close.
Bowling Green's Eli Burwash was named first team all-state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association on Sunday, while teammates Patrick Forbes and Carson Myers received second-team honors and Franklin-Simpson's Dalton Fiveash and Logan County's Kruise Newman were named to the third team.
Burwash had a standout season at the plate, on the mound and in the field. The pitcher and shortstop led the Purples with 56 hits – including 11 doubles, a triple and six homers – and posted a .418 batting average on the year. He had 43 RBIs and scored a team-high 59 times.
He was 9-0 on the mound with a 1.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts to just 14 walks in 69 innings pitched over 12 appearances, including 10 starts.
Forbes, an infielder, hit .406 with seven doubles, three triples and four homers on the season. He had 35 RBIs and scored 40 times.
Myers drove in a team-high 54 runs and scored 35 times. He hit .319 with 10 doubles, a triple and five homers. The UAB signee had a 0.80 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 11 appearances on the mound, including 10 starts.
Bowling Green claimed the District 14 and Region 4 titles before finishing the season with a 34-6 record with a 5-4 loss to McCracken County on Saturday in a KHSAA State Baseball Tournament semi-state game at Western Kentucky University's Nick Denes Field.
Fiveash was named the Fourth Region Athletic Directors Association 2020-21 Baseball Player of the Year. He led Franklin-Simpson to the Region 4 Tournament championship game with his .500 batting average, hitting 10 doubles, two triples and six homers this spring while striking out just five times in 88 at-bats. He drove in 21 runs and scored 37 times.
On the mound, Fiveash went 5-1 in 11 appearances, including 10 starts, with a 1.43 ERA. He struck out 85 batters and walked eight in 49 innings pitched.
Newman hit .385 this spring for the Cougars with five doubles, three triples, five homers, 13 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 21 games played. The Madison Southern transfer has signed to play baseball at Tennessee.
Trinity's Daylen Lile was named Mr. Baseball. He's hit .549 so far this season with 11 doubles, 12 triples, 17 homers, 58 RBIs and 63 runs scored.
2021 KHSBCA All-State Teams
First Team: Ben Higdon (McCracken Co), Justin West (Paducah Tilghman), Luke Scales (Owensboro Catholic), Eil Burwash (Bowling Green), Nathan Lawson (Russell Co), Will Koger (Bardstown), Owen Barger (North Bullitt), Daylen Lile (Trinity), Korbyn Dickerson (Trinity), Deaton Oak (Oldham Co), Travis Smith (Walton Verona), Dalton Davenport (Nicholas Co), Bennett Myers (Franklin Co), Micah Cowan (Lafayette), Jaxson Davis (Lexington Christian), Brandon Anderson (Madison Central), Christian Howe (Danville), Ethan Wood (Danville), Kade Grundy (Somerset), Caden Petrey (Whitley Co), Bryce Blevins (Lawrence Co), Mason Moore (Rowan Co)
Second Team: Grant Godwin (McCracken Co), Jackson Shoulders (Lyon Co), Preston Chaudoin (Hopkinsville), Patrick Forbes (Bowling Green), Carson Myers (Bowing Green), John Orberson (Campbellsville), Gunner Bush (Green Co), Alex Galan (Southern), Cooper Haycraft (Pleasure Ridge Park), Matt Klein (Trinity), Colin Murphy (Trinity), Nic Schutte (Male), Sam Thompson (St. Xavier), Mitchell Barger (Beechwood), Tyler Hutson (Covington Cath), Seth Benner (Great Crossings), Jake Faherty (Great Crossings), Brady Baxter (Danville), Kent Damron (Knott Co Central), Tait Lakin (Pikeville), Jake Heighton (Raceland), Chase Alderman (Rowan Co)
Third Team: Colton Evens (Henderson Co), Brody Williams (Lyon Co), Tate Vanhooser (Caldwell Co), Finley Munsey (Owensboro Catholic), Sam McFarland (Owensboro Catholic), Dalton Fiveash (Franklin Simpson), Kruise Newman (Logan Co), Arren Hash (Campbellsville), Hayden Jones (Taylor Co), Jayden Scroggins (DeSales), Ethen Hodge (Trinity), Nick Hammond (Collins), Cooper Hellman (North Oldham), Brandon Dyer (Montgomery Co), Aaron Abner (George Rogers Clark), Thomas Howard (Frederick Douglas), Luke Gaffney (Boyle Co), Haden Smith (West Jessamine), Brady Morse (Danville), Ryan Sartin Slone (Johnson Central), Luke Preston (Boyd Co), Trevor Callihan (West Carter)
Honorable Mentions: Josh Tucker (McCracken Co), Elijah Underhill (Christian Co), Isaac Seeger (Breckenridge Co), Trevor Goodwin (Meade Co), Ethan Winkler (Bethlehem), Slade Douthett (Bullitt East), Ty Foree (Collins), Brice Estep (Beechwood), Aydan Hamilton (Campbell Co), Davis Johnson (Montgomery Co), Gavin Faulkner (Frederick Douglas), Henry Mitcham (Henry Clay), Ethan Tuttle (Lafayette), Connor Arnold (Lafayette), Isaac Milburn (Lexington Catholic), Cole Ginter (Lexington Christian), Evan Hart (Mercer Co), Cameron Combs (Corbin)