Having met in each of the last four Region 4 Girls' Basketball Tournaments, Barren County and Bowling Green entered Friday’s semifinal game on pretty familiar ground.
BG coach Calvin Head added a new wrinkle in the rivalry, with a defensive adjustment that propelled the Lady Purples to a 50-33 win at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green (27-7) shadowed Barren County point guard Katie Murphy all night, a move that kept the Trojanettes out of sync offensively and helped the Lady Purples move one game away from a third straight region title.
“We’ve watched them a lot,” Head said. “(To me) Katie Murphy is a glue piece for them. We just wanted to be disruptive. Our theme was pressure without pressing. Emma Huskey did an outstanding job.”
Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said she was surprised by the defensive adjustment.
“Looking back on it, she makes us go,” Lindsey said. “She gets us in all of our sets. She’s honestly been the glue that kind of keeps us together and she gets zero credit.”
With the defense setting the tone, Bowling Green went wire-to-wire in Friday’s victory.
The Lady Purples scored the first five points and pushed the lead to 12-1 after seven straight points from Tanaya Bailey.
Barren County (22-7) scored the next eight points to trim the deficit to 12-9 after one, but went cold in the second – going 1-for-12 from the field.
Bowling Green took advantage of the cold shooting, pushing the margin back to 21-11 by halftime. The Lady Purples continued to pull away in the second half with Meadow Tisdale scoring 14 straight for BG during one stretch – as the lead grew to as much as 21 points.
“I think we were ready to come out here and play,” Huskey said. “We’ve had all week to prepare for this and we had the game plan ready. I thought we executed it really well.”
Bailey had 21 points to lead Bowling Green, while Tisdale added 19 points.
The win clinches Bowling Green’s fifth straight appearance in the region championship game.
“It’s a player’s program,” Head said. “We’ve been blessed with good players. The biggest thing is they trust our staff and they buy into what we are trying to push them. It’s not easy. Sometimes it can be daunting, but they are resilient.”
Raven Ennis led Barren County with 10 points.
“I told (my players) this game does not define our season,” Lindsey said. “... We kinda have to forget about this game here and look at the positives.”
Bowling Green faces Franklin-Simpson in Saturday’s region final. It’s Franklin’s first region championship appearance since 2009.
“Experience is good, but it’s still basketball,” Head said. “They are good. Now we have a short turnaround to prepare for a really good basketball team after playing this late game. I’m gonna work on preparation. (The players) are gonna work on getting rest and being ready to go tomorrow.”
BGHS 12 9 18 11 – 50
BCHS 9 2 12 10 – 33
BG – Bailey 21, Tisdale 19, Shelton 7, James 3.
BC – Ennis 10, Lockhart 9, Varney 8, Smith 3, Warren 3.
Franklin-Simpson 54, Metcalfe County 27
Franklin-Simpson’s LeeLee Partinger made a bold prediction during a preseason media day, saying the Lady Cats would play for a region championship this season.
That prediction came to fruition Friday after Franklin-Simpson (24-3) overwhelmed Metcalfe County defensively to earn the program’s first title game appearance since 2009.
“I had confidence we were going to get here,” Partinger said. “I always have confidence in my team, but to just realize we are actually here is mindblowing.”
The Lady Cats held Metcalfe County (20-12) to one field goal in a 16-minute stretch and held the Lady Hornets to 9-for-40 from the field for the game.
Franklin-Simpson built a 27-14 halftime lead and blew it open with a 14-2 third quarter.
Alera Barbee led the Lady Cats with 12 points, while Lyniah Brown added nine points.
“When I got this job two years ago we knew this was coming down the pipe,” Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said. “We knew we had bigger goals for ourselves than what people were expecting of us. We held ourselves to a very high standard. Last year we were able to make it to the semifinals. This year … we liked our path to get to the finals. We knew that if we took care of business we should be in the finals. I think we came out in our two games and took care of business.”
Franklin-Simpson advances to face Bowling Green. The two teams did not meet this season, but Bowling Green has won seven straight in the series, including a 52-19 win in last year’s region semifinals. The Lady Cats' last win against Bowling Green was in the 2009 region semifinals.
“It’s one game,” Taylor said. “We have to be able to win that one game. I told the girls, ‘Play loose. Nobody expected you to be here or expect you to win it, so play loose.’”
FSHS 11 16 14 13 – 54
MCHS 8 6 2 11 – 27
FS – Barbee 12, Brown 9, Savage 8, Partinger 7, Turner 6, McAlister 3, Nolan 3, Night 2, Johnson 2, Downey 2.
MC – Davis 7, London 7, Reece 3, Glass 2, Bandy 2, Harper 2, Allen 2.