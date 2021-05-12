Bowling Green High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday for seniors Lillian Groves and Tucker Strode.
Groves announced plans to join the women's rowing team at Rollins College in Florida, while Strode will head to Transylvania University to play men's lacrosse.
Groves said she was looking into playing collegiate soccer at Rollins when she came across the rowing program at the school. Groves has never previously competed in rowing, but is looking forward to the opportunity after receiving an invitation from the coaching staff to join the team.
"We did an 'Experience Rollins Day,' which is like their main orientation experience for students in April," Groves said. "We were able to meet with one of the rowers who's already on the team and she had no rowing experience and was a soccer player in high school, and she said she really enjoyed it and loved it."
Strode's high school career ended Tuesday night with a second-round loss to host Lexington Catholic in the state tournament.
Strode, a midfielder, finished the season as the state leader in ground balls and faceoffs. He tallied a team-high 36 goals for the Purples this season.
"I was very grateful that the coaches at Transy were interested in me and I got the opportunity," Strode said.