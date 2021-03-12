Bowling Green High School senior Isaiah Mason claimed the Region 4 boys' basketball player of the year honor on Friday, while Lady Purples junior center LynKaylah James garnered the Region 4 girls' player of the year award, as voted on by the region's coaches.
Joining Mason on the boys' first team are Allen County-Scottsville's Mason Shirley, Bowling Green's Turner Buttry, Greenwood's Cade Stinnett and Franklin-Simpson's Andreyas Miller.
Metcalfe County's Brandon Brockman was named as the Region 4 boys' basketball coach of the year.
Other first-team girls' selections are Warren Central's Saniyah Shelton, Glasgow's Anzley Adwell, Bowling Green's Meadow Tisdale and Warren East's Lucy Patterson.
Greenwood's Zach Simpson was named the Region 4 girls' basketball coach of the year.
2021 All-Region 4 Boys' Basketball Team
First Team
Isaiah Mason, Bowling Green (Player of the Year)
Mason Shirley, Allen County-Scottsville
Turner Buttry, Bowling Green
Cade Stinnett, Greenwood
Andreyas Miller, Franklin-Simpson
Second Team
Anthony Woodard, Logan County
Sam Bowling, Glasgow
Ty Seay, Cumberland County
Chappelle Whitney, Warren Central
Peyton Dial, Metcalfe County
Third Team
Mason Griggs, Barren County
Chase Stines, Clinton County
Nick Delk, Clinton County
Jax Cooper, Allen County-Scottsville
Scott Hamm, Russell County
Coach of the Year
Brandon Brockman, Metcalfe County
2021 All-Region 4 Girls' Basketball Team
First Team
LynKaylah James, Bowling Green (Player of the Year)
Saniyah Shelton, Warren Central
Anzley Adwell, Glasgow
Meadow Tisdale, BGHS
Lucy Patterson, Warren East
Second Team
Jacqueline Jackson, Greenwood
Raven Ennis, Barren County
Leia Trinh, Greenwood
Kate Norwood, Franklin-Simpson
Star Marcum, Russell County
Third Team
Allison Meador, Allen County-Scottsville
Juliah Bault, Russell County
Anastasia Dowlen, Russellville
A'miyah Collier, Russellville
Braylee Mann, Clinton County
Coach of the Year
Zach Simpson, Greenwood