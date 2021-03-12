Bowling Green High School senior Isaiah Mason claimed the Region 4 boys' basketball player of the year honor on Friday, while Lady Purples junior center LynKaylah James garnered the Region 4 girls' player of the year award, as voted on by the region's coaches.

Joining Mason on the boys' first team are Allen County-Scottsville's Mason Shirley, Bowling Green's Turner Buttry, Greenwood's Cade Stinnett and Franklin-Simpson's Andreyas Miller.

Metcalfe County's Brandon Brockman was named as the Region 4 boys' basketball coach of the year.

Other first-team girls' selections are Warren Central's Saniyah Shelton, Glasgow's Anzley Adwell, Bowling Green's Meadow Tisdale and Warren East's Lucy Patterson.

Greenwood's Zach Simpson was named the Region 4 girls' basketball coach of the year.

2021 All-Region 4 Boys' Basketball Team

First Team

Isaiah Mason, Bowling Green (Player of the Year)

Mason Shirley, Allen County-Scottsville

Turner Buttry, Bowling Green

Cade Stinnett, Greenwood

Andreyas Miller, Franklin-Simpson

Second Team

Anthony Woodard, Logan County

Sam Bowling, Glasgow

Ty Seay, Cumberland County

Chappelle Whitney, Warren Central

Peyton Dial, Metcalfe County

Third Team

Mason Griggs, Barren County

Chase Stines, Clinton County

Nick Delk, Clinton County

Jax Cooper, Allen County-Scottsville

Scott Hamm, Russell County

Coach of the Year

Brandon Brockman, Metcalfe County

2021 All-Region 4 Girls' Basketball Team

First Team

LynKaylah James, Bowling Green (Player of the Year)

Saniyah Shelton, Warren Central

Anzley Adwell, Glasgow

Meadow Tisdale, BGHS

Lucy Patterson, Warren East

Second Team

Jacqueline Jackson, Greenwood

Raven Ennis, Barren County

Leia Trinh, Greenwood

Kate Norwood, Franklin-Simpson

Star Marcum, Russell County

Third Team

Allison Meador, Allen County-Scottsville

Juliah Bault, Russell County

Anastasia Dowlen, Russellville

A'miyah Collier, Russellville

Braylee Mann, Clinton County

Coach of the Year

Zach Simpson, Greenwood