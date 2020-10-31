Bowling Green's Katie Jo Moore and Erica Smith were named Region 4 Girls' Soccer Co-Players of the Year on Saturday.
South Warren's Therese Bohnlein was named Region 4's first-team goalkeeper.
The team was voted on by Region 4 coaches that hold a membership in the Kentucky Soccer Coaches Association as well as The United Coaches Association.
All-Region 4 Girls' Soccer Team
First Team
Katie Jo Moore, Bowling Green
Erica Smith, Bowling Green
Kennedy White, Greenwood
Erin Heltsley, Greenwood
Kylie Steelman, South Warren
Kayelee Maners, Greenwood
Maggie Morris, Bowling Green
Anna Drexel, Greenwood
Beatrice Malenga, Warren Central
Kate Norwood, Franklin-Simpson
Lilly Degenhart, South Warren
GK – Therese Bohnlein, South Warren
Second Team
Ella Farley, Bowling Green
Paige Hines, Greenwood
Hannah Carter, Greenwood
Agustina Pinilla, South Warren
Teegan Correa, Bowling Green
Kate Chiddister, South Warren
Natlie Mills, Bowling Green
Sarah Wiles, Greenwood
Kaydin Alexander, Franklin-Simpson
Maddi Barbee, South Warren
Itzel Rangel, South Warren
GK – Jaycee Patterson, Bowling Green
Honorable Mention
Amaya Salvador, Greenwood
Rhylea Lawson, Bowling Green
Catherine Walker, Bowling Green
Sam Schmitt, South Warren
Sarrah Palmer, Greenwood
Sydney Baumgarten, Bowling Green
Emersyn Cox, South Warren
Itzel Falcon-Perez, Warren Central
Lola Aikens, Greenwood
Haley Stevens, Bowling Green
Callie Strode, Greenwood
GK – Taryn Guyer, Greenwood
