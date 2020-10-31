Sports_girlssoccer102320-8.jpg
Bowling Green's Katie Jo Moore and Greenwood's Sarrah Palmer battle for the ball in Greenwood's 3-2 win against Bowling Green in the Region 4 final at Warren East High School on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

Bowling Green's Katie Jo Moore and Erica Smith were named Region 4 Girls' Soccer Co-Players of the Year on Saturday.

South Warren's Therese Bohnlein was named Region 4's first-team goalkeeper.

The team was voted on by Region 4 coaches that hold a membership in the Kentucky Soccer Coaches Association as well as The United Coaches Association.

All-Region 4 Girls' Soccer Team

First Team

Katie Jo Moore, Bowling Green

Erica Smith, Bowling Green

Kennedy White, Greenwood

Erin Heltsley, Greenwood

Kylie Steelman, South Warren

Kayelee Maners, Greenwood

Maggie Morris, Bowling Green

Anna Drexel, Greenwood

Beatrice Malenga, Warren Central

Kate Norwood, Franklin-Simpson

Lilly Degenhart, South Warren

GK – Therese Bohnlein, South Warren

Second Team

Ella Farley, Bowling Green

Paige Hines, Greenwood

Hannah Carter, Greenwood

Agustina Pinilla, South Warren

Teegan Correa, Bowling Green

Kate Chiddister, South Warren

Natlie Mills, Bowling Green

Sarah Wiles, Greenwood

Kaydin Alexander, Franklin-Simpson

Maddi Barbee, South Warren

Itzel Rangel, South Warren

GK – Jaycee Patterson, Bowling Green

Honorable Mention

Amaya Salvador, Greenwood

Rhylea Lawson, Bowling Green

Catherine Walker, Bowling Green

Sam Schmitt, South Warren

Sarrah Palmer, Greenwood

Sydney Baumgarten, Bowling Green

Emersyn Cox, South Warren

Itzel Falcon-Perez, Warren Central

Lola Aikens, Greenwood

Haley Stevens, Bowling Green

Callie Strode, Greenwood

GK – Taryn Guyer, Greenwood

