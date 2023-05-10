Warren Central's Kade Unseld (4) tries to move past George Rogers Clark’s Reshaun Hampton (3) and Tyleik Maxwell (30) in the Dragons’ 64-60 win against the Cardinals for the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 state championship title at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A pair of District 14 boys' basketball rivals will team up on the Kentucky Junior All Stars next month in Louisville.
Bowling Green's Mason Ritter and Warren Central's Kade Unseld were announced as part of the Kentucky Junior All Stars roster on Tuesday. The squad, led by Louisville Iroquois head coach Jeff Morrow, will take on the Kentucky Senior All Stars as preparation for the annual Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games, back-to-back matchups scheduled for June 9 at the Owensboro Sports Center and June 10 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Kentucky Junior All Stars will face the Senior All Stars on June 3 at Eastern High School in Louisville.
The Kentucky Senior All Stars features Warren Central's Chappelle Whitney, an Auburn-Montgomery commit, and Owen County's Teagan Moore (a Western Kentucky signee). The team is coached by Owensboro's Rod Drake.
No area girls' players were selected for the Kentucky Junior All Stars, but Bowling Green's Saniyah Shelton (Eastern Kentucky signee) and Meadow Tisdale (Northern Kentucky signee) are set to play for the Kentucky Senior All Stars.