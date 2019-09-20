RUSSELLVILLE – Logan County coach Todd Adler wanted his team to face adversity before entering Class 4A, District 1 play next week. It’s the reason he put Greenwood, the No. 10 team in Class 5A entering Friday’s game, on the schedule.
The Cougars got some on their first possession after the Gators won the toss and deferred.
On the opening drive, Logan County had a 41-yard touchdown pass called back for a hold, quarterback Tyler Ezell was sacked on third down and the snap on the fourth down punt attempt was bobbled, resulting in a 12-yard loss.
But two quick strikes from Ezell to Anthony Woodard – a 44-yard touchdown and a 72-yard touchdown – pushed the Cougars ahead in the first half on their way to a 43-6 win, the program’s first over the Gators since the 1998 season opener.
“They came out and did their job. They’re tough up front and they did a good job of taking our inside run game away and that’s what they’re supposed to do,” Adler said. “We had seen some adversity early. We settled in late and kind of took advantage of things that we saw that we could take advantage of and I was really proud of the way our kids responded.”
On the first touchdown, Woodard caught a ball coming across the middle of the field and broke free of two Greenwood defenders, before cutting back and racing along the sideline to the end zone to put his team up 7-0.
Greenwood answered with an 85-yard kickoff return to the end zone from David Odom on the next play, making it 7-6. The score would last until the end of the quarter.
On the 72-yard touchdown, Ezell’s pass was tipped, but Woodard caught it and ran between four defenders to the end zone to make it 13-6 with 5:21 to play in the half.
“I had just seen that the defender was playing in, cheating in, so I just told the quarterback, ‘Look for me. I’ve got the sideline wide open.’ That’s what he did,” Woodard said. “He threw a bomb and I was just there to make the play for him.”
Woodard found the end zone for the third time on a 3-yard shovel pass from Ezell to make it 21-6 with 22.8 seconds remaining in the half. Woodard finished with seven receptions for 178 yards and three scores in the game.
Greenwood couldn’t get much going when it had the ball. The Gators were held to just 81 yards of offense in the team’s first loss of the season after its first 4-0 start since 2012. Greenwood was without Reed Slone due to injury. The senior had rushed for a team-high 516 yards and six touchdowns and also had six receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the first four games.
“We had some opportunities to make plays and we just didn’t make plays. We had some chances to go down the field and make some big plays and we just dropped them,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “It just wasn’t our night. That was a really good ball team that we played.”
After forcing a three-and-out on Greenwood’s first possession of the second half, the Logan County used a 13-play drive capped off by a 21-yard pass from Ezell down the sideline that landed in the hands of Xavier Evans to make it a 28-6 lead. The Cougars were three-for-three on fourth down on the drive and four-for-four in the half.
Logan County added a 5-yard touchdown run from Gary Hardy in the fourth quarter and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ezell to Jarrett Sears to start a running clock, before finishing off the 43-6 win.
Ezell threw for 327 yards and five touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing. Woodard was the main target, but Tristan Blake added four receptions for 48 yards.
“They were playing off on our receivers and if you try and double (Woodard), we’ve got all kinds of guys all over the field we can get the ball to,” Ezell said. “We’re just out here trying to get some respect on our name, for real.”
Odom led Greenwood’s offense with 52 yards on 10 carries and Christian Hernandez had 35 yards on six carries.
Logan County improves to 5-0 and will begin district play next week at Madisonville-North Hopkins. Greenwood falls to 4-1 and will host Barren County next week in the final tuneup for Class 5A, District 2 play.
GHS 6 0 0 0 – 6
LCHS 7 14 7 15 – 43
First Quarter
LCHS – Anthony Woodard 44 pass from Tyler Ezell (Lucas Arevalo kick), 4:53
GHS – David Odom 85 kickoff return (Two-point conversion failed), 4:37
Second Quarter
LCHS – Woodard 72 pass from Ezell (Kick missed), 5:21
LCHS – Anthony Woodard 3 pass from Ezell (Xavier Evans from Ezell), 0:22.8
Third Quarter
LCHS – Xavier Evans 21 pass from Ezell (Arevalo kick), 4:21
Fourth Quarter
LCHS – Gary Hardy 5 run (Braxton Baptiste run), 8:42
LCHS – Jarrett Sears 31 pass from Ezell (Arevalo kick), 3:31{&end}
