Cora Bogue and Allie Anderson had big days at the plate to lead Barren County to a 9-5 victory over Logan County on Tuesday.
Bogue went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs in the win, while Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Katie Murphy also posted a multi-hit game for the Trojanettes (2-0), and Katelyn Deckard added a multi-RBI day. Lilie Broady allowed five runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.
Shayla Johnson led Logan County (2-3) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Kinley Holloway and McKenzie Robinson each had an RBI for the Lady Cougars. Johnson allowed nine runs – three earned – on 11 hits in six innings. She had five strikeouts.
Edmonson County 21, Caverna 1
Alexa Henderson went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, seven RBIs and four runs scored to lead Edmonson County past Caverna 21-1 on Tuesday.
Alyssa Doyle added five RBIs in her 3-for-5 game that included a double and homer for the Lady Cats (1-3), and Haley Wallingford and Kaylee Ann Sanders each added two-RBI games. Julie Norris picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.
Glasgow 10, Warren Central 0 (5 innings)
Addison McCoy pitched a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in Glasgow's 10-0, five-inning win over Warren Central on Tuesday.
Heidi Jackson and Emory Gardner each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Lady Scotties (4-0) – Jackson had two doubles – and Elleri Haynes added two doubles and two runs scored in her 2-for-3 day. Teairra Saltsman, Quintasia Henderson, Kensey Johnson, Sydney Kuykendall and Micah Muhlenkamp each drove in a run for Glasgow.
Jazlyn Glover and Jewel Walterman each recorded hits for Warren Central (1-2).
Warren East 15, North Hardin 0 (3 innings)
Emma Markham pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in a three-inning, 15-0 victory over North Hardin on Tuesday.
Addison Lee hit a grand slam for the Lady Raiders (2-0), while Emma Young and Lydia Jones each had three-RBI games. Young was 2-for-2 with a double and home run, and Jones was 2-for-2 with two triples. Alyssa Matlock was 3-for-3 with a triple and home run, and Madison Hymer also posted a multi-hit game with a double and RBI.
Daviess County 9, Butler County 0 (6 innings)
Karrington Hunt and Madison Clark each had hits in Butler County's 9-0, six-inning loss to Daviess County on Tuesday. Kaylee Dockery allowed nine runs – five earned – on 15 hits in six innings with three strikeouts.
Baseball
Edmonson County 3, Allen County-Scottsville 2
Kalen Coleman, Eric Bray, Cole Meador, Payton Cope and Brayden Calvert each had hits in Allen County-Scottsville's 3-2 loss to Edmonson County on Tuesday. Coleman drove in one of the Patriots' (2-3) runs.
Cope got the start for Allen County-Scottsville, allowing three runs – two earned – on six hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out six. Eric Bray pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.
Central Hardin 17, Glasgow 7 (6 innings)
Zakery Spurrier went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs to lead Central Hardin to a 17-7, six-inning victory over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Kellen Brandenburg and Lucas Lee each added multi-RBI games for the Bruins (3-2). Raymond Goodman allowed one unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of relief and is credited with the win.
Weston Carroll and Easton Jessie each homered for Glasgow (1-3) in the loss, and Ashton Cerwinske and Hunter Scott added an RBI each for the Scotties.